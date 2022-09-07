Weddin Whispers: Grand Final fever hits town | Photos

MRS BROWN'S BOYS: Arnold Brown (one of ten children) and his wife Aloha welcomed a visit from his siblings Mary Swain (Canberra) Peter Brown (Brisbane) Dianne Cook (Canberra) Robert Brown (Gympie QLD) and Ian Brown (Gold Coast) Their brother Greg from Harvey Bay QLD, was unable to attend due to health reasons, their brother Malcolm from Canberra due to work and their sister Yvonne Sluce from Canberra were also apologies.
The visitors - Mrs Brown's boys and girls were travelling to Canberra for the weekend to celebrate Yvonne's 80th and Malcolm's 70th birthdays
Aloha and Arnold were unfortunately unable to travel to Canberra due Aloha's health hence the reason the family visited Grenfell on their way to Canberra.
Advertisement
The group enjoyed a family luncheon at the Grenfell Bowling Club on Friday.
CWA EVENING BRANCH: Being Awareness month, the CWA the Evening Branch conducted a very successful Barbecue at the Grenfell Show last Saturday.
The "Chicks With Attitude" wish to thank everyone who supported them and the Show Society/Crown Lands Reserve for the outstanding improvements to the Grandstand Pavilion area. A special thank you to the Grenfell Lions Club members for their assistance with setting up, assisting on the day and packing up.
The next dinner meeting will be held on Tuesday evening September 20 at Unwind at 6pm for 6.30pm with a special guest speaker from Ronald MacDonald House. Members of the public are welcome to attend. RSVP to Deidre Carroll on 0403480729 by Friday September 16.
CHRISTIAN BOOK SHOP: A general meeting of the Christian Bookshop will be held on Saturday September 17 in the Uniting Church Hall at 10am. Everyone is welcome, Further information please contact Jan Wallace.
GRENFELL NAIDOC: A most productive and well attended meeting was held recently for the newly formed Grenfell NAIDOC committee. The committee received confirmation of Council support for the inaugural NAIDOC celebrations in Taylor Park on Friday September 16 from 10-2pm.
The NAIDOC committee invites everyone to a day of experiences, workshops, arts and crafts a smoking ceremony, dance workshops, indigenous foods (kangaroo and crocodile sausages will be available as a "test taste" along with bush tucker chutneys and relishes). Beef sausage sandwiches will also be available. Children's activities and games are all solid with art, craft, dance and games. Several Schools have committed to attending along with community services from Cowra and Forbes.
BUSY GRENFELL: Well done to all organisations who were involved with entertainment, commemorative services and sport at the weekend; including the Grenfell Show Society, The Henry Lawson Festival of Arts to commemorate the 100 years since Henry Lawson's death and the Grenfell Goannas Rugby League Football Club for hosting the Woodbridge Cup Grand-final. The weather was favourable following weeks of rain.
Great crowds were at the Friday Night Show where the spectacular fireworks took place, big crowds were also present on the main show day, a wonderful crowd was present at Lawson's commemorative service and a mammoth crowd was in attendance at the Woodbridge Cup Grand finals.
Congratulations to the Grenfell Girlannas League Tag Team for their win 18 -14 over Manildra.
In a hard fought match, the Youth League Grenfell Goannas were defeated by the Molong Bulls 30-24.
HOSPITAL AUXILIARY: The Grenfell Hospital Auxiliary Lamington Drive fundraiser is on again this month. Orders must be in and paid for by tomorrow Friday September 9 for delivery Thursday 15.
Order forms are available at some businesses around the town, or you can call Dorothy Starr on 0427741535
The next meeting will be held at the Bowling Club on Wednesday September 21 at 2pm.
LIONS MINI LOTTO: LIONS MINI LOTTO: Numbers drawn electronically in this order were 11, 17, 10, 4, 18, & 2. No Jackpot winner and one five number who will receive $44. The Jackpot is now $5404 and the five number jackpot is $44. Choose six number 1-20. The draw tonight will be at the Railway Hotel. Thank you to everyone who supports the Mini Lotto. Through your generosity, Lions assist local and Lions' charities. Lions also conduct a weekly meat raffle at the Railway Hotel
GRENFELL JOCKEY CLUB. Following a two year hiatus owing to Covid, the club is looking forward to their Henry Lawson Loaded Dog and Grenfell Cup Day, Saturday September 24.
COMING EVENTS.
Advertisement
Sept 10 Caragabal Sheep Races
Sept 17 St Joseph's Debutante Ball
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.