Weddin Whispers: Grand Final fever hits town | Photos

LIONS MINI LOTTO: LIONS MINI LOTTO: Numbers drawn electronically in this order were 11, 17, 10, 4, 18, & 2. No Jackpot winner and one five number who will receive $44. The Jackpot is now $5404 and the five number jackpot is $44. Choose six number 1-20. The draw tonight will be at the Railway Hotel. Thank you to everyone who supports the Mini Lotto. Through your generosity, Lions assist local and Lions' charities. Lions also conduct a weekly meat raffle at the Railway Hotel