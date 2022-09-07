The Grenfell Record
Weddin Whispers: Grand Final fever hits town | Photos

By Deidre Carroll
Updated September 7 2022 - 10:00pm, first published 9:54pm
MRS BROWN'S BOYS: Arnold Brown (one of ten children) and his wife Aloha welcomed a visit from his siblings Mary Swain (Canberra) Peter Brown (Brisbane) Dianne Cook (Canberra) Robert Brown (Gympie QLD) and Ian Brown (Gold Coast) Their brother Greg from Harvey Bay QLD, was unable to attend due to health reasons, their brother Malcolm from Canberra due to work and their sister Yvonne Sluce from Canberra were also apologies.

