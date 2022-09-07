A new survey shows 40 per cent of Australians report cost-of-living and personal debt is causing them elevated distress compared with this time last year. In addition frontline services rank it the biggest risk to suicide rates as the country awaits news of further interest rate rises.
Suicide Prevention Australia's annual State of the Nation report reveals 70 per cent of Australians have experienced elevated distress beyond their normal levels compared with this time last year.
Cost-of-living and personal debt was the lead cause higher for women (44 per cent) than men (36 per cent). This is despite equal levels of overall elevated distress between women (71 per cent) and men (69 per cent).
Suicide Prevention Australia, CEO, Nieves Murray said this coincided with 88 per cent of suicide prevention services recording an increase in demand over the same 12 months - up from 78 per cent in 2020. The State of the Nation in Suicide Prevention report was ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day, set to be held on Saturday, September 10.
Ms Murray said it's positive to see that more Australians are seeking help, but warned further economic turbulence could prove challenging for already stretched frontline services without additional funding and commitment to a National Suicide Prevention Act.
"Feeding the family and keeping a roof over our heads are two of the most basic human behaviours," she said. "While inflation and interest rates keep rising, we must be prepared and proactive to prevent mental distress and suicide rates from doing the same."
Ms Murray said it was important to remember that suicide was complex and was often due to the culmination of multiple factors, such as mental ill-health, relationship breakdown, housing and job security, financial hardship, social isolation, retirement or alcohol and other drugs.
"For example, the issue of cost-of-living and personal debt is ranked the biggest risk to rising suicide rates over the next 12 months both by the public and by the suicide prevention sector," she said. "This is higher than previous years and is the first time an economic issue has overtaken social issues like drugs, loneliness and family breakdown.
Me Murray said that women account for the vast majority of suicide attempts, while it's well-documented most suicide deaths are men. "We can't afford to 'wait and see' if rates increase before legislating an accountable National Suicide Prevention Act, particularly when both the public and the sector back it," she said. "A National Suicide Prevention Act will ensure we head towards zero suicides faster by ensuring every government minister is aware - and prepared - for the human impact of their policy decisions."
Something as simple as asking "Are you OK?" can change a life, but how do you know when to ask?
R U OK? is a national organisation encouraging people to stay connected, recognise when someone needs help and know what to do next.
While R U OK? Day 2022 is Thursday, September 8, a national day of awareness and action; every day is a day to check in with your friends, family and colleagues.
This year's theme is: 'Ask R U OK? No qualifications needed'.
It comes in response to new research, which found four in 10 Australians felt asking someone 'Are you OK?' was a conversation better had with an expert.
This year the message is simple - you don't need to be an expert in mental health; you just need to be able to have an open and honest conversation.
R U OK? believes that people with a strong sense of belonging are likelier to reach out and ask for help when needed.
An R U OK? conversation is best had when two people know each other, said R U OK? CEO Katherine Newton.
...it's about recognising changes that are out of the norm for that person, and when you're the family, friend or close colleague, you're more inclined to spot the signs and know what's happening in their life.- Katherine Newton, CEO, R U OK?
"You need a base of trust, and it's about recognising changes that are out of the norm for that person, and when you're the family, friend or close colleague, you're more inclined to spot the signs and know what's happening in their life."
If you're worried about someone close to you, Ms Newton said there were a few key areas to consider when starting an R U OK? conversation, such as what they are saying and doing, how they are presenting themselves and how they are reacting to certain situations.
This includes withdrawing from activities they love, using language that suggests they are feeling overwhelmed, appearing not to be sleeping, or reacting to things in a way that's out of the ordinary for them.
"We can all have a bad, but we're looking for consistent things. We're looking for things that our gut says, 'that's just not like them.'"
Resources to help recognise the signs and what to do next are available at ruok.org.au.