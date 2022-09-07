Living costs start to hurt Advertising Feature

A new survey shows 40 per cent of Australians are struggling with the cost of living. Picture Shutterstock

A new survey shows 40 per cent of Australians report cost-of-living and personal debt is causing them elevated distress compared with this time last year. In addition frontline services rank it the biggest risk to suicide rates as the country awaits news of further interest rate rises.

Suicide Prevention Australia's annual State of the Nation report reveals 70 per cent of Australians have experienced elevated distress beyond their normal levels compared with this time last year.



Cost-of-living and personal debt was the lead cause higher for women (44 per cent) than men (36 per cent). This is despite equal levels of overall elevated distress between women (71 per cent) and men (69 per cent).

Suicide Prevention Australia, CEO, Nieves Murray said this coincided with 88 per cent of suicide prevention services recording an increase in demand over the same 12 months - up from 78 per cent in 2020. The State of the Nation in Suicide Prevention report was ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day, set to be held on Saturday, September 10.

Ms Murray said it's positive to see that more Australians are seeking help, but warned further economic turbulence could prove challenging for already stretched frontline services without additional funding and commitment to a National Suicide Prevention Act.

"Feeding the family and keeping a roof over our heads are two of the most basic human behaviours," she said. "While inflation and interest rates keep rising, we must be prepared and proactive to prevent mental distress and suicide rates from doing the same."

Ms Murray said it was important to remember that suicide was complex and was often due to the culmination of multiple factors, such as mental ill-health, relationship breakdown, housing and job security, financial hardship, social isolation, retirement or alcohol and other drugs.

"For example, the issue of cost-of-living and personal debt is ranked the biggest risk to rising suicide rates over the next 12 months both by the public and by the suicide prevention sector," she said. "This is higher than previous years and is the first time an economic issue has overtaken social issues like drugs, loneliness and family breakdown.