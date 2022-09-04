Fatal single vehicle accident near Grenfell

A woman has died following a crash near Grenfell yesterday afternoon.
According to police about 5.10pm Sunday 4 September, emergency services attended the Mid-Western Highway near Grenfell, following reports a car had left the roadway and struck a tree.
"Officers attached to The Hume Police District arrived and found a Toyota Camry sedan had crashed into a large gum tree," police said.
"The driver and single occupant of the car - an 80-year-old woman - died at the scene."
A crime scene was established, and an investigation has commenced into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
"As inquiries continue, police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage to contact Young Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," police said.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
