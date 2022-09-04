The Grenfell Record
Photos

Woodbridge Cup League Tag: Grenfell Girlannas defeat Manildra Rhinettes 18-14

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated September 4 2022 - 7:39am, first published 7:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lily Holmes is officially the queen of the clutch.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.