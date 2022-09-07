'No qualifications needed' to start a simple conversation Advertising Feature

CONNECT: R U OK? CEO, Katherine Newton says you needn't be a professional to have a conversation with someone about whether they are OK. Picture supplied

Something as simple as asking "Are you OK?" can change a life, but how do you know when to ask?

R U OK? is a national organisation encouraging people to stay connected, recognise when someone needs help and know what to do next.

While R U OK? Day 2022 is Thursday, September 8, a national day of awareness and action; every day is a day to check in with your friends, family and colleagues.

This year's theme is: 'Ask R U OK? No qualifications needed'.

It comes in response to new research, which found four in 10 Australians felt asking someone 'Are you OK?' was a conversation better had with an expert.

This year the message is simple - you don't need to be an expert in mental health; you just need to be able to have an open and honest conversation.

R U OK? believes that people with a strong sense of belonging are likelier to reach out and ask for help when needed.

An R U OK? conversation is best had when two people know each other, said R U OK? CEO Katherine Newton.

...it's about recognising changes that are out of the norm for that person, and when you're the family, friend or close colleague, you're more inclined to spot the signs and know what's happening in their life. - Katherine Newton, CEO, R U OK?

"You need a base of trust, and it's about recognising changes that are out of the norm for that person, and when you're the family, friend or close colleague, you're more inclined to spot the signs and know what's happening in their life."

If you're worried about someone close to you, Ms Newton said there were a few key areas to consider when starting an R U OK? conversation, such as what they are saying and doing, how they are presenting themselves and how they are reacting to certain situations.

This includes withdrawing from activities they love, using language that suggests they are feeling overwhelmed, appearing not to be sleeping, or reacting to things in a way that's out of the ordinary for them.

"We can all have a bad, but we're looking for consistent things. We're looking for things that our gut says, 'that's just not like them.'"

Resources to help recognise the signs and what to do next are available at ruok.org.au.