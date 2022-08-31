An action packed weekend Advertising Feature

Agriculture and animals have always been at the heart of the Grenfell Show, and 2022 promises to carry on the tradition. Picture supplied

A Day Out for the Whole Family

The Grenfell Show is back for its 144th Show on Friday, September 2 and Saturday, September 3, and is set to be a great event for the whole family. With many old favourites returning and plenty of new attractions, the Show Committee have worked hard to ensure this year's event won't break the bank.

Saturday is set to be an entertainment-filled day with plenty of free activities for the family to enjoy. The Old Kentucky Animal Nursery will run all day with a plethora of friendly animals for young and old to enjoy.

Magicians and circus performers will roam the ground as the McCabe Circus rolls into town. Live performances under the big top will occur at 11am, 1pm and 2pm, where the crowd can expect to marvel at the magic, be amazed by acrobats, and be spellbound by their skills.

Live Reptile Displays will be running four shows across the day commencing every 1.5 hours from 10:30am, bringing with them plenty of snakes, lizards and other reptiles to keep every member of the family engaged. But don't worry, they won't be roaming the grounds!

Entry to these attractions and more including the Kids Sandpit, Tractor Pull and the pavilions is all covered in your ticket price.

Sideshow alley is always a popular spot for crowds to gather when visiting the Show. File picture

Live Music and Fireworks Return to Grenfell Show

Friday night of the 2022 Grenfell Show is shaping up as an event not to be missed with the Red Shed stocked and ready to quench your thirst well into the night.

The Tractor Pull practice commences at 3pm with patrons able to watch from the sidelines or grab a beer and watch from the bar, or you can also let your kids play in the giant sandpit while you take in the sight.

Don't expect the atmosphere to fade as the sun goes down. There's still plenty of entertainment for the whole family. Guinea Pig Races will be held outside the Red Shed commencing at 5:30pm, with Guinea Pigs available to purchase or hire.

Live music on the stage from 6pm will keep crowds entertained as you grab dinner, wander the grounds, and check out the pavilions and other entertainment on offer.

Everyone should be ready at 7:45pm when the fireworks spectacular is set to excite. It's always a terrific show and this year promises to be no different, with the committee using additional grant funding to make this years fireworks program, and show itself, the best yet.

Finish the night rocking out to band Free Spirits while you catch up with mates in the Red Shed, and be ready for a full day of Show excitement on Saturday.