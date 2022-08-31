As part of a network of 195 agricultural shows held across NSW, the Grenfell Show is now in its 144th year. The Show aims to promote and recognise excellence in the agricultural sector, engage and educate the community regarding various issues impacting the local area as well as to promote youth involvement in local shows through various competitions.
Each year the Show brings together the community to showcase local produce, livestock, art and skill through a range of competitions, exhibits and demonstrations.
After a two year hiatus, the Show is back and so is the chance to have a chat and catch up with mates. The Show also provides the opportunity for locals to showcase their produce, skills and learn from the success of others.
Many of the old favourites return including the Tractor Pull, Young Woman Competition, and livestock competitions including sheep and cattle. The highly competitive horse events are set to draw a good crowd, as are the much loved pavilion competitions which see entries from people of all ages.
Joining the line up this year are the Home Brew competition and Central West NSW Rural Ambassador Award. The Home Brew competition is set to be hotly contested with stewards tasked with finding the best local drop on offer.
Pavilions are open to the public from 1pm on Friday following the conclusion of judging, with the Red Shed opening at 4pm.
After a two year hiatus, we're looking forward to catching up again and coming together to celebrate the skills, produce and people across our region. This year will see a number of new attractions and competitions including a circus, brewing competition, market stalls and the Rural Ambassador Award, as well as the return of many old favourites like the tractor pull, fireworks, livestock and pavilion exhibits.
As always, the Showground looks immaculate thanks to the ongoing efforts and tireless work on the grounds by the Showground Trust. Thanks must also go to our sponsors and members of the community for your valuable contributions to ensure the show's survival.
Congratulations to Mr Philip Walmsley, on being awarded Life Membership of the Grenfell P.A.H.& I Association at the 2022 Grenfell Show. Philip has been an invaluable part of our Show and the Showground Trust for many years.
To our stewards, volunteers and committee, thank you for all your efforts in managing our exhibits. The Show Society and Grenfell Show would not function without the ongoing dedication of our Committee and the support of their families, stewards and volunteers.
I wish each of our exhibitors the best of luck with your entries this year. Your efforts in providing exhibits make our pavilions a sight to behold on Show Day and your continued support ensures the heart of the show remains and grows each year.
Courtney Taylor, President- Grenfell Show Society
The Grenfell Show is back for its 144th Show on Friday, September 2 and Saturday, September 3, and is set to be a great event for the whole family. With many old favourites returning and plenty of new attractions, the Show Committee have worked hard to ensure this year's event won't break the bank.
Saturday is set to be an entertainment-filled day with plenty of free activities for the family to enjoy. The Old Kentucky Animal Nursery will run all day with a plethora of friendly animals for young and old to enjoy.
Magicians and circus performers will roam the ground as the McCabe Circus rolls into town. Live performances under the big top will occur at 11am, 1pm and 2pm, where the crowd can expect to marvel at the magic, be amazed by acrobats, and be spellbound by their skills.
Live Reptile Displays will be running four shows across the day commencing every 1.5 hours from 10:30am, bringing with them plenty of snakes, lizards and other reptiles to keep every member of the family engaged. But don't worry, they won't be roaming the grounds!
Entry to these attractions and more including the Kids Sandpit, Tractor Pull and the pavilions is all covered in your ticket price.
Friday night of the 2022 Grenfell Show is shaping up as an event not to be missed with the Red Shed stocked and ready to quench your thirst well into the night.
The Tractor Pull practice commences at 3pm with patrons able to watch from the sidelines or grab a beer and watch from the bar, or you can also let your kids play in the giant sandpit while you take in the sight.
Don't expect the atmosphere to fade as the sun goes down. There's still plenty of entertainment for the whole family. Guinea Pig Races will be held outside the Red Shed commencing at 5:30pm, with Guinea Pigs available to purchase or hire.
Live music on the stage from 6pm will keep crowds entertained as you grab dinner, wander the grounds, and check out the pavilions and other entertainment on offer.
Everyone should be ready at 7:45pm when the fireworks spectacular is set to excite. It's always a terrific show and this year promises to be no different, with the committee using additional grant funding to make this years fireworks program, and show itself, the best yet.
Finish the night rocking out to band Free Spirits while you catch up with mates in the Red Shed, and be ready for a full day of Show excitement on Saturday.
To find out more information and to download a copy of the 2022 Grenfell Show Schedule, visit www.grenfellshow.com.au.