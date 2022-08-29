Grenfell Show returns for its 144th year

Visitors to the show are encouraged to check out the pavilions. After judging is finished on Friday the pavilions will have on display art, collectibles, cooking, crochet, handcraft, home brew, horticulture, knitting, Lego, metalwork, photography, preserves, produce, woodwork and wool as well as the popular School Mobile Competition. The pavilions will be open until 9pm on Friday night and from 9am to 4pm on Saturday.