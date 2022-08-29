Grenfell Show returns for its 144th year

It's back, the Grenfell Show will return from this Friday and is expected to be jammed packed full of entertainment and fun for the whole community.
Following on from two years without the annual event due to the COVID pandemic the Show will return for 2022 and its 144th year.
This year there will be some fantastic and exciting competitions being held as part of the event including the 2022 Grenfell Young Woman competition, the new Grenfell Rural Ambassador Award, the new Home Brew competition, the Tractor Pull, a Model Aero Display, the Car and Ute Show and much, much more.
For the family there are two big days of fun with the giant sandpit, giant chalkboard and Guinea Pig Races on Friday night and the McCabe Circus, Reptile Man, Old Kentucky Animal Farm, Giant Sandpit, Giant Chalkboard and much, much more on Saturday during the main day of the show.
The old favourites of fireworks and music will return for Friday night as well.
In disappointing news the 2022 Yard Dog Trials at the Show have been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances, however there are plenty of other attractions to keep people entertained throughout the day.
Visitors to the show are encouraged to check out the pavilions. After judging is finished on Friday the pavilions will have on display art, collectibles, cooking, crochet, handcraft, home brew, horticulture, knitting, Lego, metalwork, photography, preserves, produce, woodwork and wool as well as the popular School Mobile Competition. The pavilions will be open until 9pm on Friday night and from 9am to 4pm on Saturday.
On top of the pavilions there will also be the horse events with showjumping starting from 40cm and going all the way up to 115cm and including a number of classes.
There will be show horse events which include breeds and mini classes as well as a Western ring.
There will also be sheep judging, cattle judging, poultry, pigeons and more.
To find out more, how to become a member or anything else be sure to jump onto the new website at www.grenfellshow.com.au or call into the Showground Office from Wednesday.
