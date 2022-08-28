What a sparking good show

Member for Cootamundra has welcomed the completion of crucial infrastructure at the Grenfell Showground with the completion of Government funded project.
Significant electrical upgrades at Grenfell Showground have been completed as part of the NSW Government's Crown Reserves Improvement Fund (CRIF).
Ms Cooke said it was great to have had this crucial infrastructure transformed throughout the grounds thanks to the $438,204 from the CRIF fund.
"I am so pleased by what has been achieved here because when you are host to large community events, it is vital the power stays on," Ms Cooke said.
"As well as improving the reliability and set-up of the electrical network, the upgrades are also important from a safety perspective given the age of some of the buildings.
Ms Cooke said the project has also injected funds into the local economy with the majority of work carried out by local businesses.
"I thank local electricians Aden Day and Gary Day who have worked alongside other local contractors to get this job done.
"It is also great to hear the materials have largely been sourced through Oliver's Hardware in town."
Completed in time for the 2022 Grenfell Show, the electrical upgrade is the latest project to be delivered thanks to funding from the NSW Government, in partnership with the Grenfell Showground Land Managers and Grenfell Show Society Inc.
"The pavilion supper room has had reverse cycle air conditioning, soundproofing and installation installed through the Showground Stimulus program, with repairs to the grandstand flooring and verandah also underway thanks to CRIF," Ms Cooke said.
"This work ensures the showground facilities are more comfortable and practical for all patrons and user groups, supporting its success as a community hub well into the future."
The 2022 Grenfell Show kicks off this Friday 2 and Saturday 3 of September, 2022.
For more information on the show, including entries, events and plenty more, please visit http://www.grenfellshow.com.au/.
