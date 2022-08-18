Locals invited to 100 year celebration at Bimbi

The Bimbi Cenotaph is turning 100 and the local community is invited to attend the celebration.
There will be a whole day of events to commemorate the momentous occasion.
From 11am the community event will begin with morning tea before a tour of the digger's graves in the Bimbi Cemetery.
During this visit a poppy will be placed on each of the graves.
At 12.30pm a barbecue lunch will begin. Before the official proceedings guests can lay wreaths outside the cenotaph fence. From 2.30pm the official proceedings will commence.
The official proceedings will include a speech from Lt Colonel (retired) John Burns and a re-dedication of the War Memorial by Fr Allen Crowe.
Member for Riverina Michael McCormack has been invited to join the community at the ceremony.
The Bimbi Cenotaph is a war memorial that honours the brave men who died during World War I.
The structure is a grey and red obelisk, mounted on a two step base.
The names of 68 fallen and returned soldiers are engraved on three faces of the monument.
With the following inscription at the base.
The monument was erected by the residents of the district to those who fought and fell in the great war 1914-1919.
