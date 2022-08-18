Grenfell Public celebrate NAIDOC | Photos

With NAIDOC week falling during the school holidays Grenfell Public School celebrated at the end of July instead.
Students participated in activities such as learning the Wiradjuri language, bracelet making, tradtional games and dance, yarning circle, rock painting and making Johnny cakes.
Aunty Julie Ferguson assisted on the day and delivered the Welcome to Country at assembly.
This year's NAIDOC Week celebrates the theme: Get up! Stand up! Show up!
The theme calls for genuine commitment from all of us to Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up!
It's time to celebrate the many who have driven and led change in our communities over generations.
