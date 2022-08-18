The Grenfell Record
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Grenfell Public take on the Schools Cup Carnival | Photos

Updated August 18 2022 - 10:25pm, first published 10:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Grenfell Public School's Stage 2 and Stage 3 netball teams braved the cold to compete in the Schools Cup Carnival in Cowra recently.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.