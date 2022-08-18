Grenfell Public take on the Schools Cup Carnival | Photos

Grenfell Public School's Stage 2 and Stage 3 netball teams braved the cold to compete in the Schools Cup Carnival in Cowra recently.
The sides made the trip to Cowra on Wednesday July 27 with the Stage 2 team coming home undefeated and the Stage 3 team playing some very close games.
Year 5/6 teacher Chelsea Anderson coached both sides in preparation for the competition.
Well done to everyone who took part in the huge day of netball.
