Operation Christmas Child returns for 2022

Grenfell and the Weddin community have been sewing, knitting and shopping for this years shoe boxes.
This is the 29th year that Operation Christmas Child has been sending shoe boxes filled with items for the boys and girls who live in need to over 100 countries.
These boys and girls only receive one shoe box in a life time Operation Christmas Child shoe boxes are packed in three age groups:
You can pick up brochures on how to pack a shoe box from:
Last year the people of Grenfell and community packed and sent 457 shoe boxes which brought good news and great joy to boys and girls in Fiji, the Solomon Islands and Cambodia.
OCC is a project of Samaritan's Purse. It is a hands-on way for you to bless children in need across the world by filling shoeboxes with toys, hygiene items, school supplies, and fun gifts. We collect the boxes and distribute them in the name of Jesus Christ to children living in vulnerable situations.
Contact Joyce Baker, the project leader for OCC in Grenfell on 0263 833 529 or 0439 832 825.
