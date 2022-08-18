The Grenfell Record

Operation Christmas Child returns for 2022

August 18 2022 - 10:08pm
The Operation Christmas Child display in the window of the Christian Book Shop on Main Street. Locals can drop their boxes off here when they have been filled with goodies.

Grenfell and the Weddin community have been sewing, knitting and shopping for this years shoe boxes.

