Weddin Whispers: Searching for information | Photos

After finishing school, Michael had a job at Auburn Hospital as a kitchen hand over the Christmas holidays. During this time, he became aware of a position in the Pathology Department and applied for it and was fortunate to be given the role as a Trainee Laboratory Scientist. Michael studied part-time for seven years for a degree in Biomedical Science at NSW Institute of Technology (now University of Technology Sydney). He graduated with a Bachelor of Applied Science and then went on to work as a Medical Laboratory Scientist in the Pathology Department of Auburn District Hospital. After graduating Michael continued working at Auburn Hospital for another year. In 1979 he moved to Narrandera and took up a position as Chief Medical Technologist at Narrandera District Hospital and worked there for six years. In 1985 the family and Michael moved to Cowra where he worked in the District Hospital for 18 months. In 1987 Michael had a complete career change and moved to Bathurst where he bought and operated the Golden Pan Coffee Lounge in what is now known as Armada Centre. He operated the business for 14 years. In the later years it became known as Café Pandora. In 2000 Michael applied for and was granted a license by Telstra to operate a Telstra branded shop in Bathurst. Two years later he opened another Telstra shop in Lithgow. In 2008 both shops were sold and after a short break Michael worked in the electrical department at Harvey Norman Bathurst for 18 months and retired in 2011. Michael joined the Lions Club of Bathurst Macquarie Inc (renamed Lions Club of Mount Panorama Inc in 2021) in 1999 and over the past 23 years has held the positions of President, Secretary, 1st Vice President and Treasurer several times and Safety Officer.