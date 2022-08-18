The Grenfell Record
Weddin Whispers: Searching for information | Photos

By Deidre Carroll
Updated August 18 2022 - 10:05pm, first published 10:04pm
LONG TAN DAY: The Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch will be conducting the Victory in the Pacific and Long Tan (Vietnam Veteran's Day) Commemorative Service for the Weddin Community tonight - Thursday August 18.

