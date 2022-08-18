Weddin Whispers: Searching for information | Photos

LONG TAN DAY: The Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch will be conducting the Victory in the Pacific and Long Tan (Vietnam Veteran's Day) Commemorative Service for the Weddin Community tonight - Thursday August 18.
The Service will commence at 5:45 pm at the Memorial Park. Members of the public are welcome to attend and lay a wreath.
WEDDIN MOUNTAINS REGION: The new logo was launched on Thursday evening at the Information Centre. The Weddin Mountains Region logo encompasses what makes the area so unique for locals and visitors alike. The various offerings of the region are shown in the logo as different segments that come together to create the full circle of Weddin Mountains Region. A full report on the launch can be found on page 2 news of today's Record. Staff from the Visitor's Centre/ Council looked amazing in the new shirts and scarves depicting the new logo.
LIONS DISTRICT GOVERNOR'S VISIT: Lion Michael Ryan District Governor of 201N4 and his wife Lion Judy from Bathurst were welcomed to Grenfell Club on Monday evening on their official visit.
Zone Chair Lion Marie and her husband Lion David Tame from Young and 2nd Vice District Governor Lion Ian Acret from Forbes were also in attendance.
After finishing school, Michael had a job at Auburn Hospital as a kitchen hand over the Christmas holidays. During this time, he became aware of a position in the Pathology Department and applied for it and was fortunate to be given the role as a Trainee Laboratory Scientist. Michael studied part-time for seven years for a degree in Biomedical Science at NSW Institute of Technology (now University of Technology Sydney). He graduated with a Bachelor of Applied Science and then went on to work as a Medical Laboratory Scientist in the Pathology Department of Auburn District Hospital. After graduating Michael continued working at Auburn Hospital for another year. In 1979 he moved to Narrandera and took up a position as Chief Medical Technologist at Narrandera District Hospital and worked there for six years. In 1985 the family and Michael moved to Cowra where he worked in the District Hospital for 18 months. In 1987 Michael had a complete career change and moved to Bathurst where he bought and operated the Golden Pan Coffee Lounge in what is now known as Armada Centre. He operated the business for 14 years. In the later years it became known as Café Pandora. In 2000 Michael applied for and was granted a license by Telstra to operate a Telstra branded shop in Bathurst. Two years later he opened another Telstra shop in Lithgow. In 2008 both shops were sold and after a short break Michael worked in the electrical department at Harvey Norman Bathurst for 18 months and retired in 2011. Michael joined the Lions Club of Bathurst Macquarie Inc (renamed Lions Club of Mount Panorama Inc in 2021) in 1999 and over the past 23 years has held the positions of President, Secretary, 1st Vice President and Treasurer several times and Safety Officer.
On Tuesday morning Michael and Judy visited the Historic Railway Station precinct to see the Grenfell Lions Club projects - children's playground, undercover BBQ area and amenities block.
IN SEARCH OF: Martin Forde is trying to access some information which will assist him in compiling a historical journey for his grandchildren. Would anyone have any information about an old Chev pickup/Ute used by students from THLHS in the 1968 Henry Lawson Festival Parade? It is his understanding that it was owned by Doug Walker. If any members of his family or the community have any photos or further info, he would love to hear from you. The Ute originally belonged to his great uncle Frank Sullivan; hence it has family significance.
LIONS MINI LOTTO: Numbers drawn electronically in this order were 3, 1, 19, 6, 16 & 13. There were no Jackpot winners and one five number winners who will receive $40. Jackpot is now $4762 and the five number jackpot is $40. Choose six number 1-20. The draw tonight will be at the Railway Hotel. Thank you to everyone who supports the Mini Lotto. Through your generosity, Lions assist local and Lions' charities. Lions also conduct a weekly meat raffle at the Railway Hotel
COMING EVENTS.
Sept 02 & 03 Grenfell Show
Sept 10 Caragabal Sheep Races
Sept 17 Catholic Debutante Ball
Sept 24: Grenfell Jockey Club Henry Lawson Loaded Dog and Grenfell Cup Day
Sept 25-30 Weddin Mountain Muster
WEDDIN WHISPERS: If you have any social news you wish to have published in the column, please contact me on 6343 1574 or 0403 480 729 or by email at carrollt@tpg.com.au. News of special occasions, holidays, visitors, new babies and achievements of family and friends would be appreciated.
