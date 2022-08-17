Weeding out the bugs in spraying Advertising Feature

WEED WEAPON: WEED-IT is a technology that has been instrumental in helping Australian farmers gain the advantage in weed management and control.

With a combined 108-years of experience in the farm machinery game, machinery dealer group O'Connors and sprayer manufacturer Croplands share a passion for delivering world-class technology to Australian farmers.

It is with this in mind the companies have formed a new partnership, with the appointment of O'Connors as authorised dealers of Croplands market-leading WEED-IT optical spot spraying technology.

Established in north-west Victoria in 1964, O'Connors is an award-winning machinery dealership offering an extensive range of both new and used agricultural equipment, precision agriculture products, innovative technology and exceptional customer service.

O'Connors group sales development manager Tom Sheridan said he was excited for the partnership and the opportunities it presented for broadacre farmers.



"The WEED-IT Optical Spot Sprayers by Croplands are widely respected as the industry leaders in spot spraying technology, with a calculatable and achievable return on investment for farmers who are dedicated to achieving a successful summer fallow," Mr Sheridan said.



INDUSTRY LEADER: WEED-IT Optical Spot Sprayers provide a calculable return on investment for farmers wanting a successful summer fallow.

O'Connors has also acquired the former Sunrise Ag Case IH dealerships in Swan Hill, Ouyen and Mildura.

The company will be offering the full range of Croplands WEED-IT optical spot spraying solutions and parts as well as retaining the broadacre trailing and compact sprayers and components product offering in the acquired Sunrise dealerships.

Croplands services the broadacre, horticulture, viticulture, tree crop, compact and home garden sectors.

Croplands national sales manager Jeremy Rennick said, "Croplands has a long history of delivering practical solutions for Australian farmers".

"WEED-IT is a great example of this. It is a technology that has been instrumental in helping Australian farmers gain the advantage in weed management and control."