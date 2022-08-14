The Grenfell Record
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
Subscriber

The wet outlook to continue into spring | Video

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated August 14 2022 - 5:02pm, first published 4:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has said that the outlook is continuing to look wet due to sea surface temperatures in the Indian Ocean.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.