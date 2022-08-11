The Grenfell Record

Forbes man "12 months in jail to be served in the community"

Updated August 11 2022 - 11:17pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Forbes man has been sentenced to 12 months jail to be served as an Intensive Corrections Order for a fourth drink driving offence.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.