The Grenfell Record

Get your walking shoes out for Wattle Walk

August 10 2022 - 10:31pm
Come for a wander amongst the wattles on Saturday, August 20 with special guest presenter Professor Mark Adams as part of Weddin Landcare's Wattle Walk.

Local News

