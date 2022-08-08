What is the current state of web design trends?

What is a good website user experience, and how is it influencing the current trends in web design?

This is branded content.

Web design trends come and go, and others are here to stay.



For example, in the past, static web pages with limited navigability, functionality, and usability were considered sufficiently engaging to capture the attention of an audience online.



However, in our modern and increasingly digitalised day and age, with online audiences becoming more and more tech-savvy, digitally versed, and exposed to various types of virtual experiences, and more and more businesses becoming increasingly eager to stand out from their competition online, a website's functionality and, perhaps most importantly, its user experience (in other words, how a website visitor interacts and engages with a website), is becoming extremely important, even essential, to the success of a website and its overall audience engagement.

But what is a good website user experience, and how is it influencing the current trends in web design?



And just as importantly, how can we best capitalise on these new, upcoming web design trends to ensure that the design of the website being developed is as engaging, functional, and interactive as possible - in turn, allowing for the best possible user experience?

Firstly, keeping your finger on the pulse of trending designs in the web development world is essential.



Next, employing the services of a professional web design agency will assist you in making sure that your website is up to date with the latest web design and user experience trends.



Lastly, by measuring the usability, interactivity, and functionality of your website with tracking tools such as Google Analytics, you can ensure that your website is continually optimised to stay as relevant and engaging as possible to your online visitors.

Current web design trends

As we move into the future of the internet - with online users becoming more and more digitally versed and tech-savvy - it takes more to engage online audiences than with a simple, static website that has low functionality or minimal navigability, and a staid, unexciting user experience.



Exciting web design which facilitates an engaging, interactive user experience not only draws the website visitor into the website by creating a positive first impression, but also encourages them to stay on the site, click around, and explore other parts of the website navigation.

As such, playfulness and creativity are some of the biggest trends in up-and-coming web design.



Specifically, creative scrolling experiences - also known as Parallax.



Importantly, Parallax scrolling takes on elements of online gaming experiences to create an interactive and exciting website scrolling experience for the online user - with multiple pop-ups and other interactive elements making the website visit fun and engaging for the visitor.

Another trend is, of course, colourful minimalism.



Taking cues from modern architecture, a clean, minimalist website allows for a smooth, seamless website user experience, and is more likely to create a longer website session time as visitors are not overwhelmed by a busy or stressful user experience.

Engaging professional web design services

With so many new, up-and-coming web design trends evolving within the ever-changing digital landscape, it can be overwhelming to choose which trends you wish to incorporate into the design of your website.



This is where professional web designers come in.



For Melburnians wanting to engage the services of a web design professional in their hometown, using an agency that offers web design in Melbourne is advisable, as using a local, onshore web designer makes communication much easier, and the process of designing your website as smooth as possible.

Gauging the success of your website engagement

Monitoring the overall success and user engagement of your website is easy.



By recording the IP address of your website visitors, tracking programs can collate important data on the visitors to your website, and how they interact with your website.



For example, Google Analytics is an extremely useful tool that can help you to measure and monitor the visits to your website.

