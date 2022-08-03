Weddin Whispers: Grenfell hosts visitors from Townsville

TOWNSVILLE VISITORS: Mary and Robin Furman-Luck travelled from Townsville to visit locals Peter and Sylvia Butcher.
Mary, Peter's sister and her husband Robin recently purchased a Winnebago for travelling around Australia. Grenfell was their first stop after visiting Robin's son in Canberra.
Mary and Robin stayed with Peter and Sylvia before heading off on the next leg of their new adventure. Whilst in Grenfell, they enjoyed dinner at the Royal Hotel which gave them a chance to catch up with Marlisa York (niece) her partner Jeff and Braiden and Matilda York (Great nephew and niece).
WELCOME TO THE WORLD: Congratulations to Maureen and Baden (BJ) Johnston on the safe arrival of their third child. Kai Joseph Johnston was born at 10.02 am on July 23 weighing 6lbs -10 ounces at Cowra District Hospital. Kai is a welcome brother for William and Keira and grandson of Glenys O'Connor.
LONG TAN DAY: Victory in the Pacific and Long Tan (Vietnam Veteran's Day) Commemorative Service and Dinner.
The Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch will be conducting the 2022 Victory in the Pacific and Long Tan (Vietnam Veteran's Day) Commemorative Service for the Weddin Community on Thursday August 18.
The Commemorative Service will commence at 5:45 pm at the Memorial Park Grenfell. The service will include a Catafalque Party by the Grenfell Army Cadets, Last Post and the ODE, Wreath Laying Ceremony (members of the public invited to lay a wreath). Guest Speaker will be Carolyn Shaw.
Jennifer Kelly will sing I Was Only 19 and Advance Australia Fair. Contact Glen Ivins (President Grenfell RSL) 02 6343 1731 for more information.
Following the service, a Commemorative Dinner will be held at the Grenfell Bowling Club. All members of the public are welcome to attend. Timing for the 3 course dinner is 7:00 pm for 7:30 pm, cost $40.00 per person. RSVP Thursday August 11.
VISITING FROM MELBOURNE: Whilst on a break from university our grandson Cooper Brown, his girlfriend Chloe Brunton and Dominic Rice travelled from Melbourne on the XPT to enjoy a few days in Grenfell.
Whilst in Grenfell Cooper celebrated his 20th birthday. They enjoyed visiting the local tourist spots and catching up with some friends.
THANK YOU: The Grenfell Lions Club received this email recently: "My wife and I would like to congratulate the Grenfell Lions Club for providing a fantastic camp site at the railway station, were really enjoyed our stay with the added bonus of a hot shower. I am a member of the Lions Club at Hamilton, Victoria and I wish your club all the best for the future". Cheers Daryl and Pat Milgate.
Secretary of the Lions Club Terry Carroll met them before their departure and presented them with a Grenfell Lions Club banner. This is one of many favourable comments received daily.
The Grenfell Lions Club wish to thank the Weddin Shire Council and staff for the cleaning/upkeep of the facilities and mowing of the eastern side of the station and to Lion Allan Stokes for mowing the western side.
GRENFELL ART GALLERY: The latest exhibition at the gallery 'Through the Glimmering Night' by Sharon Field opened last Friday. Sharon is an award winning artist and has been working as a full time artist since 2009 The titles for Sharon's works have been drawn from poems or the works of Shakespeare. An exhibition not to be missed.
LIONS MINI LOTTO: Numbers drawn electronically in this order were 11, 3, 8, 9, 15 & 5. Last week there were no Jackpot winners and two five number winners who will receive $20 each. Jackpot is now $4347 and the five number jackpot is $44. Choose six numbers between 1-20. The draw tonight will be at the Royal Hotel. Thank you to everyone who supports the Mini Lotto. Through your generosity. Lions also conduct a weekly meat raffle at the Railway Hotel
LEISURE GROUP: Grenfell Uniting Church Leisure Group Commenced last Thursday. You are still welcome to come along and join in. Contact Norma Walker 6343 1809. Courses available for term three include: Art (No teacher this term but a chance to be creative and have fun in company). Some materials will be available to get you started, Needlework - Cross-stitch, Tapestry, Embroidery, etc, Papercrafts - Card-Making, Scrapbooking, Colouring, Basic Sewing Machine Skills or bring your own craft as well as card and board games. Leisure Group is held each Thursdays from 10am-12noon in the Uniting Church Hall and finishes September 22. Cost this term is $3 per week and includers morning tea. All welcome
WEDDIN WHISPERS: If you have any social news you wish to have published in the column, please contact me on 6343 1574 or 0403 480 729 or by email at carrollt@tpg.com.au.
