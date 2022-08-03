Weddin Whispers: Grenfell hosts visitors from Townsville

LEISURE GROUP: Grenfell Uniting Church Leisure Group Commenced last Thursday. You are still welcome to come along and join in. Contact Norma Walker 6343 1809. Courses available for term three include: Art (No teacher this term but a chance to be creative and have fun in company). Some materials will be available to get you started, Needlework - Cross-stitch, Tapestry, Embroidery, etc, Papercrafts - Card-Making, Scrapbooking, Colouring, Basic Sewing Machine Skills or bring your own craft as well as card and board games. Leisure Group is held each Thursdays from 10am-12noon in the Uniting Church Hall and finishes September 22. Cost this term is $3 per week and includers morning tea. All welcome