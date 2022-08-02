The Grenfell Record
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
Subscriber

Goannas at home for the final time

By Gary Holmes
Updated August 2 2022 - 11:20pm, first published 10:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Last Saturday at Lawson Oval Grenfell played their final home game for the season when they hosted Molong in Youth League and Trundle in League Tag and First Grade.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.