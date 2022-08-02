Goannas at home for the final time

Last Saturday at Lawson Oval Grenfell played their final home game for the season when they hosted Molong in Youth League and Trundle in League Tag and First Grade.
Unfortunately for the First Grade, the visitors proved to be too strong on the pitch. The Girlannas and the Youth League squads were able to come away with the win.
This Sunday sees Grenfell travelling out to Condobolin with all three grades in action in the final round of the home and away season.
The Goannas First Grade side will not be playing semi-finals this year as they are likely to finish ninth (12 teams) and just outside the top 8.
Win lose or draw this week both the Youth League (top 5 and a total of 6 teams) and League Tag (top 8 and a total of 12 teams) teams will finish in second position on the ladder of their respective competitions.
There will be more action at Lawson Park this year as we will be hosting the Woodbridge Cup Grand Finals on Sunday, September 4 and the Lachlan District Junior Grand Finals on Saturday, September 10.
The Goannas held a very successful Reverse Draw fundraiser at the Bowling Club on Saturday night, and they would like to thank everyone who supported it.
The big winner on the night was Alicia White ($2000) with second prize going to Melissa Ray ($500) and third to Shaun Logan ($200).
Two weeks ago, at Molong the Bulls handed the Goannas their heaviest defeat (52-6) of the season.
Grenfell were able to turn the tables on the Bulls last Saturday at Lawson Oval when the home team won 34-28 after being down 18-16 at half-time.
This match saw Grenfell welcome back some key players whilst Molong were missing some key players and suffered their first loss of the season.
Best for the locals were Players Player Caleb Haddin (one try), Bailey Edwards (two tries), Michael Smith (one try), Tyler Byron, and Levi Summerfield.
Jaxon Greenaway kicked five goals from six attempts and our other two tries were scored by Marc O'Loughlin and Dylan King.
The Girlannas led this match 16-6 at half-time and when Trundle levelled up at 16 all with 20 minutes left on the clock it appeared that the visitors might pull off an upset victory.
Alicia White made a break on the half-way and offloaded to Zoe Gavin for a try under the sticks and this swung the momentum back to Grenfell and they went on to win 38-22.
Grenfell has had two tight matches against Trundle in a matter of weeks and with the speed that they possess it is hard to fathom how they have only won four matches for the year and subsequently they will not make the top eight.
Holli Madgwick (one try) picked up the Players Player and she was well supported by Lily Holmes (two tries and five goals)), Chelsea Anderson (one try), and Alicia White. The other three tries were scored by Mackenzie Brenner, Zoe Gavin, and Tahnee Purdie.
This match mirrored Grenfell's effort of the previous week against second placed Canowindra.
The Goannas were down 30-8 at half-time but fought back in the second half eventually going down 44-14. Trundle are in third place on the competition ladder and the match continued a pattern for the Goannas this season where they give up big half-time leads but then play much better in the second half.
The Goannas were best served by Players Player Ty Ashe, Fotofili Paunga (one try), Toby Barons (try and a goal), Bryce Taylor, and Mitchell Stevens.
Sam Ingram was the other try scorer and he opened the scoring for the Goannas when he crashed over out wide in the first half.
