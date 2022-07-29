Quandialla Soldiers Memorial Hall to get artistic face-lift

The Quandialla Soldiers Memorial Hall Association has secured a grant to paint a mural along the south side of the hall from the FRRR (Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal) Strengthening Rural Communities program.
This follows on from grants they secured in 2021 to repair and refinish their hall floor, paint and repair the exterior and interior. They also built a disabled toilet beside the hall.
The Quandialla Soldiers Memorial Hall Association said their role is to improve and maintain their wonderful Hall.
"Our hall takes pride of place at the end of Quandialla's main street. We work to ensure our hall continues to meet the needs of our residents. By doing this we are also hopefully impacting the progress of our village."
"We are now close to starting our next project thanks to the support of FRRR.
"Our successful grant application will provide us with the funds needed to paint a mural along the south side of the hall. The Mural Project has been at the top of our 'To Do List' for some time and one we have been very keen to get off the ground," The association said.
"We have started initial planning with well know mural artist Simon White whose beautiful artworks can be viewed on his Facebook page.
"Excitement for this project has certainly grown and we can't wait to now see it commence."
"The mural will commemorate locals who served their country and portray our regions local attractions and development. We look forward to more travellers choosing the road less travelled, coming to enjoy our beautiful mural," the Quandialla Soldiers Memorial Hall Association said.
The Strengthening Rural Communities Program aims to give thousands of small remote, rural, and regional communities across Australia the opportunity to access funding to support broad community needs.
These grants are available to a broad range of grassroots initiatives, run by organisations led by local people that will strengthen their communities and have direct benefits for those living in them.
