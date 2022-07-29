The Grenfell Record

Quandialla Soldiers Memorial Hall to get artistic face-lift

July 29 2022 - 5:30am
The Quandialla Soldiers Memorial Hall Association has secured a grant to paint a mural along the south side of the hall from the FRRR (Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal) Strengthening Rural Communities program.

