Food Hall showcases services

LEISURE GROUP: Grenfell Uniting Church Leisure Group commences today, Thursday July 28 with Registration and start at 9.45am or beforehand by phone to Norma Walker 6343 1809. Courses available for term three include: Art (No teacher this term but a chance to be creative and have fun in company). Some materials will be available to get you started, Needlework - Cross-stitch, Tapestry, Embroidery, etc, Papercrafts - Card-Making, Scrapbooking, Colouring, Basic Sewing Machine Skills or bring your own craft as well as card and board games. Leisure Group is held each Thursdays from 10am-12noon in the Uniting Church Hall and finishes September 22. Cost this term is $3 per week and includes morning tea. All welcome