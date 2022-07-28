The Grenfell Record
Food Hall showcases services

July 28 2022 - 1:47am
QUIZZ NIGHT: Grenfell Dramatic Society's Quiz night (Fully booked out) is 'all done and dusted'. Special thanks to Quiz Master Darryl Knapp for conjuring theatrics with mega-audience participation. A call-out of appreciation to everyone who supported this hilarious event. The happy people from the winning team pictured are Marg and Matt Lynch, Jenn Graham, Peter Thompson, Alynn Pratt, Jan Jones and Debra Hasler with Darryl Knapp, 'quiz master extraordinaire'.

