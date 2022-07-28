Food Hall showcases services

QUIZZ NIGHT: Grenfell Dramatic Society's Quiz night (Fully booked out) is 'all done and dusted'. Special thanks to Quiz Master Darryl Knapp for conjuring theatrics with mega-audience participation. A call-out of appreciation to everyone who supported this hilarious event. The happy people from the winning team pictured are Marg and Matt Lynch, Jenn Graham, Peter Thompson, Alynn Pratt, Jan Jones and Debra Hasler with Darryl Knapp, 'quiz master extraordinaire'.
"Cosi" The next production "Cosi" has a full cast and rehearsals have begun with the proposed dates being November 4, 5, 12 and 13. The Society look forward to entertaining you once again.
Following the very successful Open Day during the Henry Lawson Festival, the Society has received an appreciation letter for their contribution from the committee. The Primary School's Recitation Day, hosted by the Society was well received with all schools in the shire participating. The Youth Theatre Group has been popular and will continue in term three.
GRENFELL FOOD HALL: What a success! A huge thank you to the volunteers of the Food Hall who on Friday July 15, assisted the Weddin Shire Suicide Prevention and Mental Wellness Project. Community members, and local businesses teamed up with the Food Hall to provide a brunch for regular attendees and to showcase the amazing community services available in the area for newcomers.
In these uncertain times, the Food Hall not only offers a diverse array of items at reduced prices, but also provides an environment for community members to mingle and connect over a cup of tea or coffee and a bite to eat.
Thanks to local businesses; Mick's Local Bakery, Cowra/Grenfell Meals On Wheels and Unwind for donating sweet and savoury items for the Kindness Brunch and to community members who shared delicious dishes from their own kitchen.
Special thanks to Jamie Elms from the Weddin Suicide Prevention and Mental Wellness team for holding the Kindness Day in conjunction with the Food Hall. If you have not attended the Food Hall and wish to see what it is all about, you're invited to come along on Fridays from 8am-11am in the Presbyterian Hall.
MEMORIES: The mini-series 1915 was filmed in Grenfell, Bimbi, Quandialla and surrounding areas in 1982 Daryl Rudd said, "This is my legendary father Bill "Snapper" Rudd interviewing Lorraine Bayly whilst the set was at the Schneider's homestead on Bimbi Road"
Scott McGregor, Scott Burgess and Sigrid Thornton were top billing actors in this mini-series. Many of the scenes were shot at the Railway Hotel and in George Street. Grenfell/Quandialla residents along with the Grenfell Town Band were featured as well as Clive Anderson with his bookmaker's bag. If you have not seen it - it is a must. The photo, no doubt, is from the Rudd family collection from when "Snapper" was Editor/Manager of the Grenfell Record.
GRENFELL ART GALLERY: Opening of 'Through the Glimmering Night' by Sharon Field at the Grenfell Art Gallery Will take place on Friday July 29 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Sharon is an award winning artist and has been working as a full time artist since 2009. Sharon seeks to push the boundaries of what is considered traditional botanical art in new directions, whilst continuing to maintain its beauty and dramatic form in a meticulous and unique way. The titles for Sharon's works have been drawn from poems or the works of Shakespeare.
LIONS MINI LOTTO: Numbers drawn electronically in this order were 8, 3, 14, 16, 1 & 13. Last week there were no Jackpot winners or five number winners. Jackpot is now $4131 and the five number jackpot is $76. The draw tonight will be at the Railway Hotel. Lions also conduct a weekly meat raffle at the Railway Hotel
LEISURE GROUP: Grenfell Uniting Church Leisure Group commences today, Thursday July 28 with Registration and start at 9.45am or beforehand by phone to Norma Walker 6343 1809. Courses available for term three include: Art (No teacher this term but a chance to be creative and have fun in company). Some materials will be available to get you started, Needlework - Cross-stitch, Tapestry, Embroidery, etc, Papercrafts - Card-Making, Scrapbooking, Colouring, Basic Sewing Machine Skills or bring your own craft as well as card and board games. Leisure Group is held each Thursdays from 10am-12noon in the Uniting Church Hall and finishes September 22. Cost this term is $3 per week and includes morning tea. All welcome
COMING EVENTS:
Aug 1 and 2: Government Mobile Service Centre will visit Grenfell, opposite the library, from 10am-4pm Monday and 9am-4pm Tuesday.
Aug 2: Grenfell Garden Club AGM Bowling Club 2pm.
Aug 17: Hospital Auxiliary AGM at Bowling Club.
