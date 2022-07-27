Opportunity to learn and to grow Advertising Feature

Scots All Saints College is a modern and progressive college of all-round excellence with one of the largest and most picturesque learning environments in all of Australia, situated over two expansive campuses in the regional city of Bathurst.

Offering quality co-education for day and boarding students from Preparatory School to Year 12, Scots All Saints College is a regional school of choice with specialist facilities, caring, experienced teachers and diverse opportunities for children to flourish.

Their mission is to develop students into successful men and women with a firm foundation for life built on the gospel of Christ.



Scots All Saints College is committed to its mission through developing today's learners into tomorrow's leaders who are informed, compassionate and confident men and women of faith, who will flourish as global minded citizens.

At the heart of the College is a sense of belonging. For boarders and day students alike, the College is a space to live and learn. A place where belonging turns into lifelong friendships and develops strong and connected young adults.

There is a place for everyone at Scots All Saints College. Their outstanding teaching and support staff are committed to the task of encouraging every student to thrive in an environment where they have space to explore, learn and grow together.

