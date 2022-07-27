The Henry Lawson High School is a small, rural co-educational secondary school with recent academic, cultural and sporting success.
The school has a strong sense of belonging with quality family and community links that extend the educational opportunities for our students.
Increasing subject choices and broadening of the curriculum to include subjects like outdoor education, big history, international studies and psychology improves learning engagement and opens up more pathways for students.
The dedicated teaching team has aspirational expectations of students with a strong focus on collaboration and innovative practice.
Students are self-regulated and able to use critical thinking skills to solve problems both independently and in teams.
Students are polite, friendly and value the opportunities provided through the school and community.
The Henry Lawson High School is currently taking enrolments for 2023 and would like to extend an invitation to prospective parents and students to have a personalised tour of the school facilities.
Tours include seeing classroom teaching in action, discussing current teaching and learning programs, and hearing about the school's future directions.
For more information interested parties can visit www.henrylawso-h.schools.nsw.gov.au.
Scots All Saints College is a modern and progressive college of all-round excellence with one of the largest and most picturesque learning environments in all of Australia, situated over two expansive campuses in the regional city of Bathurst.
Offering quality co-education for day and boarding students from Preparatory School to Year 12, Scots All Saints College is a regional school of choice with specialist facilities, caring, experienced teachers and diverse opportunities for children to flourish.
Their mission is to develop students into successful men and women with a firm foundation for life built on the gospel of Christ.
Scots All Saints College is committed to its mission through developing today's learners into tomorrow's leaders who are informed, compassionate and confident men and women of faith, who will flourish as global minded citizens.
At the heart of the College is a sense of belonging. For boarders and day students alike, the College is a space to live and learn. A place where belonging turns into lifelong friendships and develops strong and connected young adults.
There is a place for everyone at Scots All Saints College. Their outstanding teaching and support staff are committed to the task of encouraging every student to thrive in an environment where they have space to explore, learn and grow together.
To find out more about what Scots All Saints College has to offer, visit www.scotsallsaints.nsw.edu.au.
For enrolment information, please the College Registrar, Lisa Ellery, on 02 6333 4726.
With a smaller school environment, St Joseph's Primary School is a warm and vibrant school, where students can discover their love of learning.
St Joseph's are able to give every student the level of care and attention they deserve, finding their strengths and interests, and tailoring their education to meet their style. The friendly staff are focused on building student's confidence and providing them with leadership opportunities so they can learn what they are capable of.
St Joseph's Primary School provides a vibrant learning community which offers: