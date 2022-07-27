The Grenfell Record

Plant a tree this Sunday

July 27 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Head out to Vaughns Dam Reserve this Sunday to plant a tree in National Tree Day. Photo supplied.

Weddin Landcare and Planet Ark are encouraging Weddin Shire residents to foster greater connection with nature and their community as part of National Tree Day 2022.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.