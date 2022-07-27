Plant a tree this Sunday

Weddin Landcare and Planet Ark are encouraging Weddin Shire residents to foster greater connection with nature and their community as part of National Tree Day 2022.
"National Tree Day is such a great opportunity for residents to connect with both nature and the Landcare community, do something for your local environment and experience the many benefits of spending time outdoors," Local Landcare Coordinator, Melanie Cooper said.
"Over 26 million trees have been planted by Australian volunteers since 1996 as part of the program and we are excited to support the goal of getting another million in the ground this year."
Weddin Landcare's National Tree Day event is taking place at Vaughn's Dam Reserve, West Street Grenfell on Sunday July 31 from 10:30am to1:30pm.
Residents can register to volunteer at the event by contacting Melanie Cooper on 041 7963 475 or email weddinlandcare@outlook.com.
Around 100 replacement shrubs will be planted within the Reserve to help restore the Box-Gum Grassy Woodland, which is an incredibly important remnant within Grenfell's urban landscape that supports a diversity of endangered flora and fauna.
Weddin Landcare will provide a BBQ lunch for participants following the planting.
"Australians understand they can make a personal difference through positive environmental action and National Tree Day provides a fantastic opportunity for them to do just that," Planet Ark co-CEO Rebecca Gilling said.
"There are clear benefits to spending time in nature and by planting a tree you can help cool the climate, provide homes for native wildlife, and make your community a better place to live."
Schools Tree Day (Friday. July 29) and National Tree Day (Sunday, July 31) are Australia's largest annual tree-planting and nature care events, with plantings taking place across the country on the last weekend of July.
National Tree Day is an initiative organised by Planet Ark in partnership with major sponsor Toyota Australia and its Dealer Network.
For more information about National Tree Day and to find events in your local area, please visit treeday.planetark.org.
Planet Ark Environmental Foundation is an Australian not-for-profit organisation with a vision of a world where people live in balance with nature.
Established in 1992, it is one of Australia's leading environmental behaviour change organisations with a focus on working collaboratively and positively.
Planet Ark promotes and creates simple, positive environmental actions - for everyone.
