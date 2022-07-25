Weddin to look at slowing traffic around pre-school

Weddin Shire Council will look at measures aimed at slowing traffic down around the town's pre-school after being told that 40km/hr signage and flashing lights can't be installed.
The moves follow a request by the pre-school to the Council's Traffic Committee.
"In terms of what Transport NSW advise, 40km/r is not permissible," Weddin general manager Noreen Vu said.
The newly appointed general manager did however say the Council will arrange a number of mechanisms, including traffic counters on the southern approach to the pre-school which will indicate if there is speeding occurring.
And Grenfell Police, she said, have committed to regular patrols around the area.
Ms Vu said the council is also going to do a review of signage around the area.
She said this could involve potentially increasing the size of signage.
Discussing the matter at the July meeting of Weddin Council Cr Paul Best inquired about flashing lights and was told Transport NSW doesn't install the lights around pre-schools.
"If we can't get the 40km zone can we look at implementing other suburban traffic speed management like chicanes or speed humps?" Cr Warwick Frame asked.
He was told this was unlikely do to the possible re-location of the pre-school.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
