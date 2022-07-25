The Grenfell Record
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
Subscriber

Weddin to look at slowing traffic around pre-school

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
July 25 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weddin Council is looking at measures to slow the traffic around Grenfell's Pre-school.

Weddin Shire Council will look at measures aimed at slowing traffic down around the town's pre-school after being told that 40km/hr signage and flashing lights can't be installed.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Fisher

Andrew Fisher

Regional Editor

A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.