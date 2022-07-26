Council provided with Main street update

Weddin Shire has met with Public Works Advisory (PWA) on Thursday, July 14 regarding the town's Main Street project.
Weddin general manager Noreen Vu reported to this month's Weddin meeting the PWA meeting included a site walk through and an officer level workshop.
"Officers from both parties also proceeded to have discussions with the Mayor and Deputy Mayor," Ms Vu said.
"Council is led to believe that PWA are preparing a letter of engagement to the Council for the construction of the Main Street Project which is centred on the remediation due to the geotechnical issues."
Council, she said, is expecting to hear back from PWA this month.
"The professional assistance being provided by PWA, will be crucial in delivering the project effectively and efficiently," she said.
"It is envisaged that Council and PWA will be able to provide a joint statement within the forthcoming weeks."
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
