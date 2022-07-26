Council takes a stand on 'Rural Fire Service assets'

Weddin Shire Council has joined with other NSW local government bodies in expressing its dissatisfaction that Rural Fire Service (RFS) assets are counted as council assets.
At its July meeting the Council passed a mayor minute to advise the state government it will not carry out RFS assets stocktakes on its behalf and will not record RFS assets in Weddin Shire Council's financial statements.
"I've been on Council for six years and this has been back and forward, we need to support it out," Cr Phil Diprose said.
"I hope we receive support from other councils as everyone is in the same boat," Cr Paul Best said.
"We're accepting depreciation on assets that aren't actually ours. I would love to see this get a good response," he said.
The Council also supported mayor Craig Bembrick's call for the state government to also amending Section119 of the Rural Fires Act 1997 to make it clear that RFS assets are not the property of councils.
"Just about every council (in NSW) has agreed to this," he said.
Council voted to advise the local State Member and the Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience Steph Cooke MP, the Treasurer Matt Kean MP, and the Minister for Local Government Wendy Tuckerman MP of its stance.
The council voted to:
(a) Express its objection to the NSW Government's determination on ownership of Rural Fire Service (RFS) assets;
(b) Advise of the impact of the Government's position on Council finances of this accounting treatment;
(c) Informing that Council will not carry out RFS assets stocktakes on behalf of the NSW Government and will not record RFS assets in Weddin Shire Council's financial statements;
(d) Call on the NSW Government to take immediate action to permanently clear up inequities and inconsistencies around the accounting treatment of RFS assets by acknowledging that rural firefighting equipment is vested in, under the control of and the property of the RFS; and
(e) Amending s.119 of the Rural Fires Act 1997 so that the effect is to make it clear that RFS assets are not the property of councils.
The Council will also write to the Shadow Treasurer Daniel Mookhey MLC, the Shadow Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib MP, the Shadow Minister for Local Government Greg Warren MP, the Greens Spokesperson for Local Government Jamie Parker MP and the leaders of the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers, Animal Justice and One Nation parties Robert Borsak MLC, Emma Hurst MLC and Mark Latham MLC.
It also intends writing to the Auditor-General advising that notwithstanding any overtures of future qualified audits, it will not carry out RFS stocktakes on behalf of the NSW Government and will not record RFS assets in its financial statements.
While taking these measures the mayor said Weddin re-affirms its complete support of and commitment to local RFS brigades.
"Weddin Shire Council's action is entirely directed towards the NSW Government's nonsensical position that rather than being owned and controlled by local brigades, RFS assets are somehow controlled by councils, which councils consider to be a cynical financial sleight of hand abdicating the NSW Government's responsibilities at the cost of local communities," Cr Bembrick said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
