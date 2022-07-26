The Grenfell Record
Council takes a stand on 'Rural Fire Service assets'

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
July 26 2022 - 6:00am
Weddin Council is telling the State Government it will no longer include Rural Fire Service assets in its accounts.

Weddin Shire Council has joined with other NSW local government bodies in expressing its dissatisfaction that Rural Fire Service (RFS) assets are counted as council assets.

