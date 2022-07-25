Girl Guides give Steph Cooke an update on progress

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has visited the Grenfell Girl Guides for an update on their bathroom renovation project, funded under the latest round of the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund.
"It was a pleasure to meet such a lovely group of girls, who are developing their skills and confidence for everyday life, paving the way for them to be our future leaders," Ms Cooke said.
Advertisement
"During my visit, it was also great to hear how plans to renovate the bathroom are progressing, which will certainly make the meeting place much more comfortable for all involved."
Grenfell District Manager for Girl Guides Glenda Howell said they are grateful for the funding provided and appreciate the support from Ms Cooke.
"We are all very much looking forward to the updated bathroom, with building works expected to commence very soon," Ms Howell said.
The Grenfell Girl Guides bathroom renovation project received $50,974 in funding in the fourth round of the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund.
Through rounds one to four of the program, over $3.7 million in funding has been secured in support of 18 projects across Weddin Shire.
As part of her visit, Ms Cooke has also encouraged girls aged five to 17, and their parents, to learn more about guiding and to get involved with their local group.
"Guiding is such a fantastic way to nurture and empower our young women. I highly recommend taking the opportunity to be involved in the program locally."
For more information about Girl Guides NSW, please visit www.girlguides-nswactnt.org.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.