Bimbi commemorates 100 years of cenotaph

Although World War 1 officially ended when the Armistice was signed on 11th November 1918 it was not until late in 1919 that many of the Australian soldiers serving in Europe and the Middle East arrived back in Australia. This delay was brought about by an acute shortage of shipping and the large numbers to be repatriated. Some men took part in various education programs devised by the Army to help pass the waiting time, but some had been away for as long as four years and became impatient to see home and loved ones. Some who had been previously posted missing were now found to have been killed in action, as old battlefields were revisited. Many others returned home with limbs missing and other life changing injuries, both mental and physical. Sixty thousand Australians had died and were buried overseas, thousands with no known graves. Economic conditions were such that most families had little prospect of ever visiting the graves of their loved ones or the monuments being erected on the far off battlefields to honour those without known graves. Only now was the full cost of the war being realised by the Australian population.