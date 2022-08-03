The Grenfell Record
Bimbi commemorates 100 years of cenotaph

Updated August 3 2022 - 4:36am, first published 1:00am
The Bimbi Cenotaph will be turning 100 years old on Saturday the August 27, 2022, and members of the community are invited to mark the occasion. The community event is set to begin from 11am with morning tea. This will be followed by a tour of the diggers graves in Bimbi Cemetery at 11:30am. During this, a poppy will be placed on each of the graves. A BBQ lunch will begin at 12:30pm, followed on by the official proceedings from at 2:30pm. Before 2:30pm guests can lay wreaths outside the fence.

