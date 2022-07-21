The Grenfell Record
Erica says farewell to Grenfell Library

By Brendan McCool
July 21 2022 - 6:30am
Erica Kearnes will be bidding the Grenfell Library farewell as she moves on to her next role.

After five years helping people finding the right book, Erica Kearnes will be leaving Grenfell Library at the end of the month on Saturday, July 30. She will be heading to work in Yass, as the Yass Valley Council's Library Coordinator.

