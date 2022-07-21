The Grenfell Record
Weddin Whispers: Celebrating nine decades

July 21 2022 - 12:00am
90th BIRTHDAY: On Saturday July 16, family gathered to help Noel also known as 'Tommy' Rowland of Greenethorpe celebrate his 90th Birthday hosted by his daughter Lisa and her husband Rob Bernard. Not all family were able to attend.

