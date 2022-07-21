Weddin Whispers: Celebrating nine decades

90th BIRTHDAY: On Saturday July 16, family gathered to help Noel also known as 'Tommy' Rowland of Greenethorpe celebrate his 90th Birthday hosted by his daughter Lisa and her husband Rob Bernard. Not all family were able to attend.
Noel had a great day and enjoyed everyone's company. Special guests included his sister Lettie Aston and nephew Ted Aston from Thuddungra, granddaughter Emma Hall and partner Rainer from Canberra, grandson Ian Bernard from East Corrimal, granddaughter Cherie, John, Bella and Nicholas Grigg from Leeton all travelled to help Noel celebrate. The beautiful birthday cake - a chocolate mud cake was made by Sharyn Bradtke.
ON THE ROAD AGAIN: Former resident Jim Stephanis and his wife Pam from Rutherford decided to go their first trip in their new rig. Following more than 300mm of rain, they headed off to Merriwa and stayed overnight in Ballimore. Day 2 they visited Parkes and Tomingley and on Day 3 Jim saw a sign to Grenfell, hence all their plans changed and they arrived back in his home town.
Whilst home they enjoyed the wonderful facilities at the Free Camp at the Lions' Park at the Historic Railway Station. Jim was seen chatting and catching up with many in the street and enjoyed a game of bowls.
They returned home after nine days shake down. They tried out everything in their new big toy, except their oven and baby BBQ - they said it was too cold to cook outside and pub meals were too good to pass up. Pam thoroughly enjoys her bowls and is a Club Champion and has also played for State.
WOMEN IN BUSINESS: "On Saturday one of our goals for the year was ticked off and we have been dancing with glee ever since." Paige from the Tin Cupboard said.
Their goal was to bring a group of people together to have fun and to walk away feeling fabulous. They also wanted to support other female owned and run businesses within the area. The Pink Galah joined them from Cobar for a fun filled night of pot painting held at Jacaranda House. They enjoyed yummy nibbles from Unwind. Not only were they able to support a small female business but they supported three different small country businesses at once.
"Thank you to everyone who supported us in the children's and adult's classes. I was blown away by the talent," Paige said. "Thank you, Sig for hosting a wonderful and fun event and getting this very non creative person to walk away with a pretty funky pot. We can't wait to do it again."
GRENFELL GARDEN CLUB: Members and friends, the following is a list of dates and venues of our meetings: August 2, AGM at Bowling Club 2pm. September 6, 2pm at the home of Maria Clarke, 10kms along the Forbes Rd, off Cowra Rd. Meet at Railway, Grenfell at 1pm to car-pool. October 4 at the home of Bev Colemans, on Cowra Rd. Please bring a chair and thermos of tea/coffee. We extend a special thanks to our Secretary Sue Dunlop, for organising venues in our President's absence.
Expressions of interest are also welcomed for anyone interested in sharing their love of gardening on our Open Gardens Weekend. Your garden doesn't have to be a show garden. We also are looking for donations of plants for our show stall, we only have six weeks to go.
LIONS MINI LOTTO: Numbers drawn electronically in this order were 15, 17, 4, 6, 7 and 9. Last week there were no Jackpot winners and four five number winners who will receive $10 each. Jackpot is now $3923 and the five number jackpot is $36. Choose six numbers between 1-20. The draw tonight will be at the Albion Hotel. Lions also conduct a weekly meat raffle at the Railway Hotel
SINCERE SYMPATHY: Sympathy is extended to families who have lost loved ones recently, including former residents, Hazel Passlow, Greg Waugh, Douglas Hall and Richard 'Rick' L'Estrange. Hazel's husband Kevin Passlow (dec'd) was a Police Officer stationed in Grenfell in the early 60's, Greg Waugh was the son of Jean and Kevin Waugh (both dec'd) and brother of Trish (dec'd) and John Waugh. Douglas 'Doug' Hall was the son of Amy and Milton Hall (both dec'd), husband to Jane (dec'd), father of Damien and Brooke, partner of Margaret and brother to Max and families. A service will be held for Doug at The Chapel at Gold Creek, O'Hanlon Place, Nicholls, on Friday, July 22,at 11am, followed by a celebration of Doug's life at The Royal Canberra Golf Club, Yarralumla - Private burial. Richard 'Rick' L'Estrange formerly of Caragabal was a brother of Jan Beasley (dec'd)'
A Memorial celebrating the golfing life of Richard 'Rick' Charles L'Estrange 8.1.1943 - 27.6.2022 will be held at Bathurst Golf Club on August 12. RSVP only accepted via email: Andrew L'Estrange - alestrange77@gmail.com or Gloria Provest - gprovest1@gmail.com RSVP by July 31.
