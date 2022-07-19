Girlannas win after making long road trip to Oberon

Last Saturday the League Tag and First Grade squads travelled to Oberon whereas the Youth League boys made the trip to Molong on Sunday.
There were mixed results over the weekend for the Goannas as per the match reports below.
This Sunday all three grades are at Canowindra with Youth League kicking off at 11.20am, League Tag 12.40pm and First Grade 2.00pm.
This match opened up with both teams making numerous clean breaks but some last ditch defence from the Girlannas prevented Oberon from posting any points.
Grenfell on the other hand were able to capitalise on their breaks and after 10 minutes they led 14 nil.
This early lead set the match up for the Girlannas and they played with plenty of confidence for the remainder of the game showing off some top ball skills in the process.
Final score Grenfell 48 Oberon 4 after Grenfell led 24 nil at half-time.
Best for Grenfell were Zoe Gavin (2 tries), Alana O'Loughlin (two tries and six goals), Taylor Keppie (two tries), Alicia White (Players Player and a try), Chelsea Anderson (try), and Breanna Anderson.
Tahnee Purdie scored our remaining try.
Molong were too strong for the young Goannas winning 52-6 after leading 28-6 at half-time.
The Bulls were good in attack against a loose Goannas line but it was their defence that was the most impressive part of their game and in particular their goal-line defence.
Grenfell did have some excuses missing three key players but they still fielded a squad of 16.
After two losses on the trot including this heavy defeat the Goannas will need to regroup and try to recapture their good early season form. Rhyley Kennedy, Caleb Haddin (Player's Player), Tyler Byron, Levi Summerfield, and Marc O'Loughlin all tried hard and our points came from a Benji Reid try and Jaxon Greenaway goal.
It was always going to be a tough task for the Goannas at Oberon on Saturday playing against the form team of the competition on their own turf and with upwards of a dozen players unavailable.
At half-time things looked bleak with the Goannas down 38 nil but they showed some good resolve in the second half finally going down 64-12.
That score line could have looked a bit better had the Goannas taken their chances late in the match but Oberon responded by marching 100 metres upfield and scored as the hooter sounded.
Tim Brown had a huge game and deservedly picked up the players player.
He was well supported by Youth League player Caleb Haddin, Toby Barons and Fotofili Paunga. Tries were scored by Caleb Haddin and Adam Hewen with Tyson Williams knocking over a couple of goals.
