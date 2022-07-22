Local RFS firies commended

Glenda Howell joined the Weddin Headquarters RFB in 1997. Glenda has held the positions of Brigade Training Officer, Deputy Captain. Currently she holds the position of Brigade Secretary, Brigade Catering Officer and is also a qualified IMT Officer. Glenda is also the Senior Deputy Captain in the Communications arm of the Mid Lachlan Support Brigade. Glenda has previously received the Commissioners Certificate of Commendation, Premiers Bush Fire Emergency Citation and a 20 year Long Service Medal.