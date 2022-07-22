The Grenfell Record

Local RFS firies commended

July 22 2022 - 5:14am
Six members of the Weddin Headquarters Rural Fire Brigade were presented National Emergency Medals for their service during the 2019-20 fire season. They provided out of area assistance as part of a strike team or in IMT.

