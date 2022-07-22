Local RFS firies commended

Six members of the Weddin Headquarters Rural Fire Brigade were presented National Emergency Medals for their service during the 2019-20 fire season. They provided out of area assistance as part of a strike team or in IMT.
Liz O'Byrne, Kevin Douglass, Dylan Wiegold, Peter Mason and Rob Ricketts were presented the medal during the Brigades recent AGM while Glenda Howell was presented with her medal at a separate ceremony.
The Weddin HQ Brigade Management Team consists of the following members: Captain - Kevin Douglass; Senior Deputy Captain - Peter Cochrane; Deputy Captains: Lawrence Howell, Stephen Chapple, Dylan Wiegold and Peter Mason; Brigade Treasurer - Liz O'Byrne; Brigade Secretary - Glenda Howell; and Minutes Secretary - Cathy Gilbert.
Kevin Douglass joined the Weddin Headquarters RFB in 1996. Kevin has held Deputy Captain, Senior Deputy Captain and Brigade Equipment Officer roles and took on the Captains role in 2021 after the retirement of long serving Captain Lawrence Howell from that role. Kevin has, in the past, received the Premiers Bush Fire Emergency Citation and a 20 year Long Service Medal.
Liz O'Byrne joined the Weddin Headquarters RFB in 1999. Liz has held Deputy Captain roles as well as Training Officer and Senior Deputy Captain. Liz is currently our Catering Officer and Brigade Treasurer. Liz has, in the past, received the Premiers Bush Fire Emergency Citation and a 20 year Long Service Medal.
Robert Ricketts first joined the Barwang Brigade in 1985 and then joined the Weddin Headquarters RFB in 2006. Rob has held the positions of Deputy Captain, Senior Deputy Captain and Training Officer. Rob is currently our Assistant Training Officer. Rob has, in the past, received the Premiers Bush Fire Emergency Citation and a 30 year Long Service Medal.
Dylan Wiegold joined the Weddin Headquarters RFB in 2001. Dylan currently holds the positions of Brigade Equipment Officer, Brigade Vice President and Deputy Captain. Dylan has, in the past, received the Premiers Bush Fire Emergency Citation and a 10 year Long Service Medal.
Peter Mason joined the Weddin Headquarters RFB in 2019. Peter has held the position of Brigade Equipment Officer and is currently a Deputy Captain. Peter has previously received the Premiers Bush Fire Emergency Citation.
Glenda Howell joined the Weddin Headquarters RFB in 1997. Glenda has held the positions of Brigade Training Officer, Deputy Captain. Currently she holds the position of Brigade Secretary, Brigade Catering Officer and is also a qualified IMT Officer. Glenda is also the Senior Deputy Captain in the Communications arm of the Mid Lachlan Support Brigade. Glenda has previously received the Commissioners Certificate of Commendation, Premiers Bush Fire Emergency Citation and a 20 year Long Service Medal.
Our NSW RFS Volunteers attend a variety of incidents. That can include fire, motor vehicle accidents, AFA's, assist other agencies and hazard reduction work. If you would like more information about joining the NSW RFS go to https://one.rfs.nsw.gov.au
