Council welcomes Noreen Vu as new GM

Members of the community and Weddin Shire Council have officially welcomed Noreen Vu into her new role as the Council's general manager at a function on Friday, July 15.
Along with community members welcoming Ms Vu to her new position at Weddin Shire Council was Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke as well as mayor Cr Craig Bembrick, Weddin Shire councillors, Hilltops mayor Cr Marg Roles and Cabonne mayor Cr Kevin Beatty.
Advertisement
"We warmly welcome Ms Vu, her partner Howard and their son Henry to Grenfell," Ms Cooke said. "There are many benefits to living and working in a small regional community, and I am certain Ms Vu and her family will be well supported as they settle in."
Ms Vu comes to the role from Coonamble Shire Council where she was an Executive Leader in Environment, Strategic Planning and Community. Much of that role involved looking at development, including development applications, strategic planning and regulatory work which saw Ms Vu dealing with issues ranging from companion animals to overgrown blocks.
Ms Vu said she also looked after Council businesses such as the waste facility and saleyards as well as community services including the library, school holiday programs and youth services.
She has also spent time working at Roads ACT and said the role of general manager did remind her of her previous role in terms of the staff and the experience she had.
"Road maintenance was essentially around maintaining infrastructure so I do have that background and experience in terms of how we can manage our pavements better," she said.
"Coming from Coonamble we had a really big unsealed road network of over 2000km, so I am finding it lucky that we don't have that big network here.
"But I do note that the unsealed road network is an issue for our ratepayers so I'm looking forward to seeing how we can help improve our maintenance, our reconstruction, our capital works and all of that sort of stuff."
Among the first things on her list to do, Ms Vu said is to go out and meet as many people as possible in the Shire and engaging with the various community groups.
Ms Vu said she also plans to have a look how the Council is operating and start implementing some changes to improve efficiencies and optimising what they have.
Ms Vu said one of the first things she wants to optimise is Council's record management system.
"There's definitely ways that we can improve how we service the community by going digital with records," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.