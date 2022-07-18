The Grenfell Record
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
Subscriber

Council welcomes Noreen Vu as new GM

BM
By Brendan McCool
Updated July 19 2022 - 5:51am, first published July 18 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Members of the community and Weddin Shire Council have officially welcomed Noreen Vu into her new role as the Council's general manager at a function on Friday, July 15.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brendan McCool

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.