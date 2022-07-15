Grenfell Sewerage Treatment Plant officially opens

A new $12.3 million sewerage treatment facility has been officially opened in Grenfell on Friday, July 15, thanks to the NSW Government's Restart NSW Fund.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said it is fantastic to celebrate the completion of this crucial project for the Grenfell community.
"A reliable sewerage treatment facility is absolutely vital to support the township of Grenfell, so I am very pleased to see this project delivered in full," Ms Cooke said.
"This modern facility will ensure the town's requirements will be met for generations to come, with the works undertaken at the site a credit to all involved."
Weddin Shire General Manager Ms Noreen Vu said the new facility will employ modern technology capable of processing 1500 kilolitres of effluent per day.
"Council acknowledges the professionalism of contractor Haslin Constructions throughout this project and we thank them for their ongoing support following completion," Ms Vu said.
"The facility is the largest financial investment in Weddin Shire that Council has been involved in, delivering a project within budget and project milestones."
Weddin Shire Council Mayor Craig Bembrick said the Council and Grenfell community have been working towards this project since 2018 when the original tender went out for a detailed design.
"This is a $12.3 million state of the art plant that will serve Grenfell well into the future," he said.
"Projects such as this do not happen without the vision and tenacity of community leaders and it would be remiss of me not to acknowledge and commend past councillors, council staff as well as the present council team.
"Without their collective efforts essential community infrastructure such as this would not happen," Mayor Bembrick said.
Project Manager Darren Taylor of Haslin Constructions said they are proud to have constructed a world class sewage treatment plant for Grenfell.
"We definitely went the extra mile to deliver a quality product, well beyond what the technical specifications required," Mr Taylor said.
"In doing so, we utilised local labour across all disciplines which is fantastic."
"The support from Steph Cooke Member for Cootamundra, Weddin Shire and the local community has been exceptional," Mr Taylor added.
Colin Woods, Managing Director of Haslin Constructions said they did face some challenges in building the plant, with the site located in an area that had an old creek running through it causing groundwater issues.
Mr Woods said they were able to work through the groundwater issues with the Council and their designers.
As part of the construction of the Sewerage Treatment Plant, Mr Woods said they used as much local content as they could, with 30 percent of the building using locally sourced materials.
Mr Woods said the facility is state of the art being an SBR reactor with an IDAL tank on it, with the waste then going through sand filters, a chlorine contact tank and UV exposure.
Mr Woods said that when the recycled water is suitably treated it will be able to be used on things like sports grounds and golf courses.
The completion of the Grenfell sewerage treatment facility is one of several water and sewerage infrastructure projects being delivered in the Cootamundra electorate, with the NSW Government building a safer, stronger regional NSW.
For more information about the NSW Government's water and sewerage infrastructure programs, please go to: Water and sewerage infrastructure programs - Water in New South Wales (nsw.gov.au)
