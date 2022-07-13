The Grenfell Record
Weddin Whispers: Make room on your calendar

July 13 2022 - 1:30am
NOSTALGIC VISIT: Melanie Ann Bradney and Kellie Bourk met when they came to Grenfell in 1988 to do a practical course for people who wished to work on rural properties, covering all aspects of farm work at an introductory level at Norm Leibick's Grenfell Guest Ranch. They thoroughly enjoyed their time and vowed to return when they turned 50.

