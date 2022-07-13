Weddin Whispers: Make room on your calendar

NOSTALGIC VISIT: Melanie Ann Bradney and Kellie Bourk met when they came to Grenfell in 1988 to do a practical course for people who wished to work on rural properties, covering all aspects of farm work at an introductory level at Norm Leibick's Grenfell Guest Ranch. They thoroughly enjoyed their time and vowed to return when they turned 50.
Last weekend the girls were in town and took a drive out the Adelargo Road to "Walloy" to reminisce. They had a wonderful time and enjoyed their stay at Grenfell Hall
GREENETHORPE SOLDIERS MEMORIAL HALL: Reminder - Annual General Meeting of the GSM Hall will be held tomorrow Thursday July 14 in the Supper room at 6.00 p.m. The long term future and maintenance of the hall depends on all of you. Looking forward to seeing you there. Jill Allen Secretary
GRENFELL FOOD HALL: The Food Hall in conjunction with the Weddin Suicide Prevention and Mental Wellness Project invite you to join them in Weddin's Kindness Brunch tomorrow, Friday July 15 in the Presbyterian Hall.
They encourage home cooks to bring a plate of food to share, otherwise come emptied-handed and leave full-bellied and don't forget to bring you shopping bags to carry away some groceries at a greatly reduced price. Promoting the prevention of harm from suicide, bullying, hazing and violence. "In a world where you can be anything - be kind"
THE SHARK CAGE GROUP PROGRAM: Grenfell Community Health will be running an eight week's program to empower and heal women who have experienced sexual assault or family violence. The program will commence Friday August 05 at the Community Health Centre (below the hospital) and will run from 9.30am to noon. Morning tea will be provided,
For more information or if you wish to attend contact Elly Schiller on 6349 1751 by July 20. Places are limited and a suitability assessment is required to be undertaken.
ST JOSEPH'S PARISH: St Joseph's Parish will be conducting a street stall outside IGA tomorrow Friday July 15 and Saturday July 16.
Home cooking, fruit and vegies, scones, plants, jams pickles, books and miscellaneous items will be available as well as tickets in a trailer load of wood.
GRENFELL ART GALLERY: IN QUIETUDE: Former residents Marjo Carter and her daughter Sarah Frost's wonderful exhibition is on display till June 27. Why not get in out of the cold and view this outstanding exhibition in the amazing warm Grenfell Gallery.
This exhibition presents a selection of paintings, drawings and ceramic works by mother and daughter artists. Each artist explores the essence of stillness, the tranquillity of composition and form and the relationship between simplicity, reflection and contentment.
The works of this exhibition evaluate the personal practice of appreciative observation of beautifully humble subjects and objects in moments of reflective quietude. Gallery opening Hours Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm, Saturday 10am - 3pm & Sunday 10am - 2pm
COMING EVENTS:
July 20: Grenfell Christmas in July.Luncheon. Bookings @ MOW Office
July 20: Hospital Auxiliary Meeting 2.30pm at the Bowling Club. The AGM will be held August 17.
July 22: Red Cross: Members are reminded that the Annual Meeting will be held at the Bowling Club at 2pm. For further information please contact Pip Wood.
July 27 Quandialla: Memorial Hall and Progress Assoc meeting 7.30pm Bland Hotel.
GOVERNMENT MOBILE SERVICE: The mobile service centre will visit Grenfell Monday August 1, from 9am - 4pm and Tuesday August 2 from 10am - 4pm. It will be situated opposite the Library in Main Street.
Visit the Mobile Service Centre website to find out about Australian Government payments and services for rural families, older Australians, students, job seekers, people with disability, carers, farmers and self-employed people. Information about Department of Veterans' Affairs programs and support services for veterans and their families will also be available.
Staff can provide you with information and support. They can also help you create a myGov account. myGov is a simple and secure way to access government services online.
LIONS MINI LOTTO: Numbers drawn electronically in this order were 4, 7, 11, 15, 3 and 4. Last week there were no Jackpot winners and two five number winners who will receive $20 each.
Jackpot is now $3741 and the five number jackpot is $39. Choose six numbers between 1-20. The draw tomorrow will be at the Criterion Hotel. Thank you to everyone who supports the Mini Lotto. Through your generosity, Lions assist local and Lions' charities. Lions also conduct a weekly meat raffle at the Railway Hotel
WEDDIN WHISPERS: If you have any social news you wish to have published in the column, please contact me on 6343 1574 or 0403 480 729 or by email at carrollt@tpg.com.au.
News of special occasions (weddings, anniversaries and birthdays), holidays, visitors, new babies and achievements of family and friends would be appreciated as many residents do not have social media, they miss your wonderful news.
