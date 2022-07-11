The Grenfell Record

Friday a day to share Kindness

Updated July 12 2022 - 6:36am, first published July 11 2022 - 5:39am
The Grenfell Food Hall is at the Anglican Church hall. File photo.

The Grenfell Food Hall are joining with the Suicide Prevention Group to celebrate "Weddin's Kindness Day" tomorrow, July 15 and invite the community to join them.

