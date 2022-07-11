Friday a day to share Kindness

The Grenfell Food Hall are joining with the Suicide Prevention Group to celebrate "Weddin's Kindness Day" tomorrow, July 15 and invite the community to join them.
They will be hosting a Kindness Brunch from 9am to 11am at the Grenfell Food Hall located in the Presbyterian Church Hall.
Advertisement
Organisers encourage any home cooks to whip up a plate of food to share if they want.
However this isn't a necessity to come down and join in at the brunch.
Guests are also encouraged to bring down their reusable shopping bags to carry away some groceries at a vastly reduced price.
The Food Hall has been open throughout the last few years, and they want to let the community they are there to help, particularly if people are struggling with purchasing groceries.
The day is about promoting the prevention of harm from suicide, bullying, hazing and violence, with the motto of "In a world where you can be anything - be kind".
This month is known as a month to be kind to yourself and to others, with the initiative Kind July. It's a time to focus on making an effort to be extra kind and spread joy, compassion, and friendship throughout our community.
Kind July is an annual event where you do a simple act of kindness every day in July. It was an initiative by the Stay Kind group. Stay Kind began as a Family Foundation to promote kindness and protect young people like Thomas Kelly, who lost his life to violence and Stuart Kelly who lost his life to suicide after being targeted by bullies.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.