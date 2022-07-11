The Agribusiness Today Forum will return in 2022 after two years of postponement due to Covid, with the Forbes Golf and Sportsman's Hotel the host of the major event on Thursday, August 4.
The theme for the 2022 forum is 'Mixed Farming Enterprises - Adapting to a Changing Climate'.
The forum will be followed by a field visit on Friday, August 5 in collaboration with HE Silos, Austasia Animal Products and Advanced Animal Nutrition.
The news that tickets are now on sale was announced on Friday.
The Agribusiness Today Forum has brought together expert speakers for more than 25 years to give an insight into domestic and international market trends, the opportunities for improving productivity and sustainability, and increasing market growth.
Organisers say they are expecting to attract up to 200 delegates to Forbes who will be addressed by high calibre speakers including representatives from Rabobank, Department of Primary Industries, Endeavour Meats, HE Silos, Lachlan Commodities, Select Carbon, Future Feed, Charles Sturt University, AgStar Projects, AWI Sheep Connect NSW, The University of Melbourne and NBN Co.
This year's event is not to be missed, according to Regional Development Australia Central West (RDA Central West) CEO Wayne Sunderland.
"The Agribusiness Today Forum is a fantastic platform to highlight the agriculture sector, the developing research and new innovations driving the industry," Mr Sunderland said in Friday's announcement.
"Agriculture is a major pillar in the region's economy and is responsible for nearly 7000 jobs across the Central West, generating over $2.25 billion in economic output.
"The industry is constantly evolving, especially regarding technology, sustainable farming practices and climate change adaptation."
This year the forum will focus on adapting to the changes primary producers are facing when it comes to climate, "an important topic" Mr Sunderland said he's looking forward to hearing the speakers discuss.
"It's a competitive and challenging industry and despite the drought, bushfires and COVID-19, the outlook for the agriculture sector remains bright," he said.
"It's fantastic to see the Agribusiness Today Forum back for another year and we are also excited to announce the forum will be hosted by ABC Central West rural reporter, Hugh Hogan."
The forum is being delivered thanks to the support of partners and sponsors including HE Silos, Central West Local Land Services, AWI Sheep Connect NSW, Regional Development Australia Central West, Charles Sturt University, Riverina Stockfeeds, Forbes Shire Council, DLF Seeds, NBN Co, O'Connors and NSW Farmers.
To learn more about the two-day event and to purchase tickets, visit the Agribusiness Today Forum website at www.agribusinesstodayforum.com.
The $50 ticket price covers entry to hear from 12 expert speakers as well as morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea.
