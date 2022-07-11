The Grenfell Record
Agribusiness Today Forum returns, tickets on sale

By Newsroom
Updated July 11 2022 - 4:55am, first published 4:12am
COMING TO FORBES: The Agribusiness Today Forum makes a return, with Forbes as host, and will focus on adapting to the changes in climate. Photo: SUPPLIED

The Agribusiness Today Forum will return in 2022 after two years of postponement due to Covid, with the Forbes Golf and Sportsman's Hotel the host of the major event on Thursday, August 4.

