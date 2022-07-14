Grenfell Show back on track with funding support

The 2022 Grenfell Show is on track to be better than ever this year thanks to the NSW Government's Country Shows Support Package.
Member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke has congratulated Grenfell P.A.H & I Association Inc on their successful application for $30,000 in funding to support delivery of the 2022 Grenfell Show.
Advertisement
This is the latest funding to be secured under the program, with over $125,000 in support for local shows across the Cootamundra electorate already announced.
"These grants provide certainty to show organisers, allowing them to lock in suppliers, hire equipment and purchase goods, which is also great news for local businesses," Ms Cooke said.
"Our local shows are a fantastic tradition and this program will ensure they continue to delight and be a part of our calendar for generations to come."
"I encourage everyone to get behind the Grenfell Show this year, to be held on Friday 2nd and Saturday 3rd of September at the Grenfell Showground."
Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the $5 million Country Shows Support Package provides a funding opportunity for the 190 agricultural shows that are planned across NSW in 2022.
"It's been a tough few years for country shows, with drought, bushfires, storms, floods and COVID-19 disrupting plans, but as they say, the show must go on and these grants are helping make that happen," Mr Toole said.
"Country shows are the heartbeat of so many rural communities - they not only celebrate the best of the best in the community but allow visitors to experience the tastes, sights and sounds of the bush."
The $5 million Country Shows Support Package is part of the NSW Government's $200 million Regional Recovery Package, which will deliver long term support and certainty for the regions as the state reopens.
For further information, go to: www.nsw.gov.au/CountryShows.
The Grenfell Show was last hosted in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted events all around the state and country. To keep up to date with the Grenfell Show visit their Facebook page or their website at www.grenfellshow.com.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.