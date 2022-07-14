The Grenfell Record

Grenfell Show back on track with funding support

July 14 2022 - 4:00am
The Grenfell Show is back after two consecutive years of cancelled shows. File photo.

The 2022 Grenfell Show is on track to be better than ever this year thanks to the NSW Government's Country Shows Support Package.

