Weddin Whispers: Ellen represents Australia

70th BIRTHDAY: Former resident, Chris Creech-Lenard celebrated her 70th birthday in the beautiful function centre at LDK Greenway Views in Canberra last weekend.
Chris and her husband Hilton who live at the LDK Seniors Retirement Village welcomed more than seventy family and guests to the celebrations including Chris' brother Stephen and his wife Jill Griffin, her sister Lyn and her husband Steve Grace, friends Howard and Mary Hunter, Terry and Deidre Carroll and Leann Logan who travelled from Grenfell. Families in attendance were Graham Creech, Leanne Cartwright, Paul Creech and Kylie Ordanic.
Guests enjoyed pre-dinner drinks in the Tickety Boo Bar prior to a three course a la carte dinner. Terry Carroll did an Acknowledgement to Country and following dinner, family and friends delivered some wonderful accolades/speeches before Chris cut her 70th birthday cake.
WEDDIN TAXI SERVICE: Weddin Community Transport which is a division of Coast & Country Community Services looks forward to supporting the Community of Grenfell through the provision of the Grenfell Taxi Service.
The organisation has experience in providing Community Transport to the community for over 30 years and we viewed the Taxi Contract as an opportunity to further assist our community members with their transport needs in a different way.
Area Manager, Kelly Rolfe said "We thank Weddin Shire Council for giving us the opportunity to provide the service and look forward to working with them to benefit the community. We would also like to thank the previous operator Paul Van Der Made for his assistance in the transition between operators."
"Taxi customers can be assured we are endeavouring to provide a high quality service for the town into the future."
The existing phone number for the Taxi has remained in place being 0427432288. Hours of operation. On Call Hours: Monday to Thursday 8.30am to 5.30pm, Friday to Saturday 8.30am to 9.30pm. Sunday and Public Holidays - Closed or by prior arrangement. Before/ After Hours Bookings available by prior arrangement. On Friday July 1, at 8.30am the Taxi was officially handed over to Weddin Community Transport.
Amanda Brenner of Weddin Community Transport was on hand to officially take over the Taxi from John Williamson who will continue to be a driver of this service.
CONGRATS ELLEN! Ellen Brown, who is a part time coach for "Little Kikkers" whilst studying in Wollongong is representing Australia at the Costa Blanca cup in Spain! This is one of the most important international youth football tournaments in Europe! Ellen is representing Australia in U20 women's team at the Costa Blanca Futsal International Cup.
Ellen is the daughter Karen, nee Gravenmaker and Michael Brown of Canberra and granddaughter of Nancy Nealon and the late Geoff Gravenmaker. The Australian team played their first game July 6 and won 11-1 with Ellen scoring a goal. Karen is in Spain with Ellen and live streams the game for those at home.
RED CROSS: Members are reminded that the Annual Meeting (AGM) will be held at the Bowling Club on Friday July 22 at 2pm. For further information please contact Pip Wood..
LIONS MINI LOTTO: Numbers drawn electronically in this order were 7, 6, 10, 4, 13 & 12. Last week there were no Jackpot winners and one five number winner who will receive $43. Jackpot is now $3544 and the five number jackpot is $40. Choose six number from 1-20. The draw tomorrow will be at the Bowling Club. Thank you to everyone who supports the Mini Lotto. Through your generosity, Lions assist local and Lions' charities. Lions also conduct a weekly meat raffle at the Railway Hotel
GRENFELL TOWN AND DISTRICT BAND: The Band is made up of volunteer musicians. They rehearse once weekly in the Grenfell Band Hall and perform locally and throughout the Central West at community events. Their most recent events were at Canowindra, The Henry Lawson Festival on the Saturday and again at the concert on Sunday. They are always looking for players and invite you to come along. They will try to accommodate any instrument.
REMINDER: Welcome to new Shire General Manager: Weddin Shire Council invite you to join the Mayor and Councillors for the official Civic welcome to Noreen Vu - General Manager on Friday, July 15 at 11am at Grenfell Bowling Club. RSVP Essential by Friday, July 8 to Audrie Osborne 6343 1212
Please join the Mayor, Councillors and General Manager of Weddin Shire Council for the official opening of the Grenfell Sewerage Treatment Plant on Friday, 15 July at 10am. RSVP Essential by Friday, July 8 to Kylie Nyssen 6343 1212
WEDDIN WHISPERS: If you have any social news you wish to have published in the column, please contact me on 6343 1574 or 0403 480 729 or by email at carrollt@tpg.com.au. News of special occasions (weddings, anniversaries and birthdays), holidays, visitors, new babies and achievements of family and friends would be appreciated. As many residents do not have social media, they miss your wonderful news.
