Proposal at Iandra Castle

The historic Iandra Castle near Greenethorpe was recently the setting for a romantic afternoon for former Grenfell man Marky Worthington and his partner Lucy.
Mr Worthington and Lucy visited the 'castle' on Tuesday, June 14 where he proposed on the castle balcony.
Advertisement
Going down on one knee to pop the question Mr Worthington was relieved to hear Lucy respond "yes".
"I'm originally a Grenfell boy, and we planned to come out to Grenfell for a visit after the June long weekend," Mr Worthington said.
After getting the all clear for the visit from Iandra Castle Mr Worthigton organised to initially visit the historic landmark to show his girlfriend around.
"But my plan is to end the walk through on the balcony where I would propose to her," Mr Worthington said.
Iandra is currently privately owned and is listed on the NSW Heritage Database.
The property was purchased by Mr George Greene in 1878 and consisted of 32,000 ac (13,000 Ha). In 1880 he commenced building his first house, of bricks fired on the property.
The property has served a number of purposes including being a home for boys after it was sold to the Methodist Church in the 1950s.
"I choose Iandra Castle, because I love the landscape view," Mr Worthington said.
"And being so close to Grenfell it is a special place for me to show my future wife Lucy some of the true hidden gems in the bush."
A date for the big occasion has now been set with Lucy and Mark earmarking March 2024.
"With all the backlog of events from the past couple of years it was the best time that works for us and March is a good time of year," Mr Worthington said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.