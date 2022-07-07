The Grenfell Record

Hayden and Dylan named as finalists in Western NSW Business Awards

July 7 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Conron Stockcrete employee Hayden Rhodes said he felt honoured to be named, along with fellow Conron Stockcrete employee Dylan Noble, as finalists in the outstanding employee category of the 2022 Western NSW Business Awards.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.