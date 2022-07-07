Hayden and Dylan named as finalists in Western NSW Business Awards

Conron Stockcrete employee Hayden Rhodes said he felt honoured to be named, along with fellow Conron Stockcrete employee Dylan Noble, as finalists in the outstanding employee category of the 2022 Western NSW Business Awards.
Now in it's 10th year, the Western NSW Business Awards recognise growth, entrepreneurship, and celebrates business success and resilience.
Working at Conron Stockcrete since January 2020, Hayden is the Operations Manager of the business, dealing with the overall running of the business such as HR, logistics, sales and marketing.
Advertisement
Dylan has been working at Conron Stockcrete for the past 5 years and is the business' Yard Manager and oversees the making and the running of the troughs, as well as stock grids, grain bunkers and feed lot bunks.
Mr Rhodes said Conron Group itself is a progressive and innovated company that is always open to expansion and growth, not just in itself but also in it's employees.
"There's always plenty of opportunity for us to go above and beyond our capabilities."
Mr Rhodes said it was just a privilege to be nominated for the outstanding employee category, let alone make it to the finals.
Winners of the Western NSW Business Awards will be announced at a dinner and award celebration on Friday, July 22 in Dubbo at Taronga Western Plains Zoo.
Vicki Seccombe, Regional Manager - Western NSW, at Business NSW, said this year's finalists represent a fantastic cross section of businesses from right across the region.
"It's been an incredibly challenging number of years for many businesses and continues to be so, but these awards are a wonderful opportunity to showcase the ingenuity, strength and resilience of Western NSW businesses," Ms Seccombe said.
"Whilst we generally expect to see finalists from our main centres in Western NSW, we are excited to see finalists from our smaller communities including Cobar, Lightning Ridge, Canowindra, Tomingley, Oberon and Grenfell.
Winners of the 2022 Western NSW Business Awards, will then represent the region at the State Business Awards to be held in November.
"Based on the calibre of this year's finalists, I expect that our regional winners will again do very well at the State Business Awards," Ms Seccombe said.
2022 Western NSW Business Awards Finalists
Outstanding Employee
Outstanding Young Business Leader
Outstanding Business Leader
Advertisement
Employer of Choice
Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion
Excellence in Innovation
Advertisement
Outstanding Community Organisation
Outstanding Start-up
Excellence in Micro Business
Advertisement
Excellence in Small Business
Excellence in Large Business
Outstanding Local Chamber of Commerce
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.