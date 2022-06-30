Council re-opens part of main street

The northern side of Main Street has been re-opened to members of the public from today.
In a post to Facebook, Weddin Shire Council have informed the community that they have re-opened the northern side of stage one Main Street from July 1.
The road has been opened to light traffic only and will have a posted speed limit of 20km/h.
Council wrote they have been closely monitored the existing pavement and opened it when it was able to withstand light traffic as they understand the road is a vital one for businesses in the area.
Council will leave the water-filled barriers down the centre of the street so that cars cannot pass over it.
The road is only temporary until a new project management company is engaged by NSW Public Works Advisory and Council to recommence project works.
