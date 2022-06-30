The Grenfell Record

Council re-opens part of main street

Updated July 1 2022 - 12:49am, first published June 30 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The northern side of Main Street has been re-opened to members of the public from today.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.