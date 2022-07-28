Tom aims high for his swimming career

Grenfell swimming star Tom Robinson has set his eyes on international competitions including the Olympics after returning from the Australian Swimming Championships in May.
The times he posted in the Championships gained him selection in the highly competitive NSW Target Squad.
The 2022 Australian Swimming Championships also doubled as the trials for the World Championship and Commonwealth Games for 2022.
Speaking with the Grenfell Record Tom said the squad is a stepping point where Swimming NSW try to identify the next pathway swimmers to the national and Australian squads.
The camp was quite competitive, which Tom said was good as all the swimmers there were around his speed and were the people he usually races against.
Tom qualified for the NSW Target Squad with his impressive results at the Australian Swimming Championships in May where he also secured personal bests in the 50 metre butterfly, 50 metre freestyle and 100 metre freestyle events.
In the 50m butterfly Tom placed fourth in the 18-20 years age final with a time of 24.68 seconds. This was his first national final for 50m butterfly and helped to rank him in the top 15 in all of Australia.
In the 50m freestyle he placed 14th in the 18-20 age group with a time of 23.38 seconds.
In the 100m freestyle Tom was 21st in the 18-20 age group with a time of 51.59 seconds.
In the Open 4x100m mixed medley relay Tom and his medley team placed 4th.
Tom said he was quite happy with his results, and so was his coach.
He said he pushed himself to this level of competition as he has lived in Grenfell since he was in year two and was always just out of the top ten and top 20 places in the state.
Tom said this prompted him to move to Canberra and start training full time to see how far he can go.
He moved to Canberra at the start of last year when he got accepted into the University of Canberra and started swimming for the AIS with the ACT Performance Hub.
In that time, across nine sessions in the pool a week, along with two sessions at the gym, Tom has trained on average 20-25 hours a week, swimming around 40-45 km.
Tom said this has helped his performance drastically which has seen him drop around half a second in 50m freestyle, over three seconds in his 100m freestyle time and one second in his 50m butterfly time.
He said his time is also helped by training full time with other swimmers at that level as well as having a full time coach in former national swimmer Shannon Rollason.
Coming from a regional centre, Tom said it is difficult to break into the higher levels with the lower access to year-round swimming facilities.
Prior to moving to Canberra, Tom was training at Grenfell for five months a year during the summer season, and then travelling to Cootamundra twice a week during the winter.
"For a sport like swimming where you need to be constantly training, a few days off feels like a week - you can lose endurance and fitness so quickly out of the water," Tom said.
The Swimming NSW Target Squad is designed to identify the top ranked NSW swimmers at the National level and provides the resources and support to see continual performance improvement, as well as holistic personal development to swimmers.
Only swimmers who have met a squad qualifying time in a finals event at a select few state and national competitions or any approved NSW meet are considered for selection into this squad.
Tom is joined by 26 other talented swimmers from around the state who were selected for the 2022-2023 NSW Target Squad.
He took part in a four day camp for the squad and other NSW squads at the start of July which was hosted by a few of the coaching directors that work for Swimming NSW.
From here on, Tom will be going into the short course season - from the 50m pool down to the 25m pool during the winter.
He also will be competing in the ACT championships this weekend, then will be taking on the NSW championships in a few weeks, which will be followed by the national championships a few weeks after that.
While the Olympics in Paris or even in LA afterwards may be his eventual goal in the next few years, Tom said he still has a long way to go.
"If the work gets put in, I should see what comes with it."
For others thinking of trying to break into state and national levels of competitive swimming, Tom says while it is hard for swimmers coming from a country town, they should just keep pushing and building their endurance.
"Keep on pushing and eventually all of your work will pay off in the end," he said.
