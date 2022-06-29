The Grenfell Record

Time to get free flu shots extended

June 29 2022 - 11:00pm
People can access free flu shots for a little longer this year amid concerns vaccination rates are still not where they should be.. File photo.

Free flu shots for NSW residents will be extended until 17 July amid concerns vaccination rates are still not where they should be.

