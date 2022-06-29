The Grenfell Record

Rotary add to Henry Lawson High's wellbeing room

June 29 2022 - 9:34pm
The Rotary Club of Grenfell recently donated additional resources to The Henry Lawson High School's Wellbeing Room. Last November, an acrylic pamphlet holder and an RUOK welcome mat and beanbag were initially given to the school as a joint project of the Rotary Club and the Weddin Suicide Prevention Project.

Local News

