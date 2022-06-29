Rotary add to Henry Lawson High's wellbeing room

The Rotary Club of Grenfell recently donated additional resources to The Henry Lawson High School's Wellbeing Room. Last November, an acrylic pamphlet holder and an RUOK welcome mat and beanbag were initially given to the school as a joint project of the Rotary Club and the Weddin Suicide Prevention Project.
However, the recently donated resources were from the Rotary Club alone and comprised a very attractive and comfortable tub chair and two indoor plants for the amenity of THLHS students.
Thanks to Kath and Wayne Holz, who also very kindly donated the lovely cushion.
Incoming President Robert Baldwin attended the school on June 23 to officially present the chair and plants.
Jan McLelland, outgoing Secretary.
