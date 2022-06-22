Council back Grenfell Preschool expansion

Mayor Craig Bembrick called on Council to pass a motion to support Grenfell Preschool and Long Day Care Centre in its bid to expand to fill demand at the most recent Council meeting.
Cr Bembrick used his Mayoral Minute to detail a meeting he held at the Preschool with Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke and Grenfell Preschool and Long Day Care Centre director Wezley Makin.
"We recently had a meeting with the director of the Grenfell Preschool and Long Daycare Centre, Wez Makin and Steph Cooke our local member at the Preschool and Daycare Centre and its obvious that they're bursting at the seams there," Cr Bembrick said.
Cr Bembrick recommended that Council back the Preschool's expansion and help in any way they can.
"I've got a recommendation that 1. Council indicates in support and assisting Grenfell Preschool and Long Daycare Centre to explore all options, all possible options for the future expansion of this service. And 2. That Council authorise the Mayor and Deputy Mayor and Council director of environmental services to be this Council's delegation to assist in this endevour," he said.
The recommendations were very quickly supported with Jan Parlett moving the motion and Glenda Howell seconding it before it went to a vote and was carried unanimously.
