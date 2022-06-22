Weddin Whispers: Former High School students reunite

GRENFELL DRAMATIC SOCIETY: Following their successful "Open Day" over the festival weekend, the society is ready to get back on stage to entertain you and will be holding auditions for their latest production - Cosi on Thursday June 23 and Tuesday June 28 in their "Little Theatre" on Rose Street. Auditions for over 18's only due to adult themes will take place both evenings at 7pm. The production is scheduled for November 4,5,12 and13.