The Grenfell Record
Subscriber

Weddin Whispers: Former High School students reunite

June 22 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SCHOOL REUNION: Class of 87 - Around 27-30 ex-students of THLHS and their wives/husbands/partners gathered in Grenfell over the Henry Lawson Festival weekend for a thirty-five-year reunion since leaving school.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.