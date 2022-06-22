Weddin Whispers: Former High School students reunite

SCHOOL REUNION: Class of 87 - Around 27-30 ex-students of THLHS and their wives/husbands/partners gathered in Grenfell over the Henry Lawson Festival weekend for a thirty-five-year reunion since leaving school.
Unfortunately owing to illness or other commitments there were some apologies.
Advertisement
It was great to see so many of the ex-student who had travelled from far-away places including Scott Loste- Brown, Terry Choi, Julia (Smith) Frazer, Joyce (Matthews) Minette, Phillip Harveyson, Graham Robinson, Gerard Carroll, Kovel (Brus) Drabsch, Virginia (Anderson) Townsend, Brendan McAlister, Shauna (Steinhardt) French, Tanya Sawyer, Stu Shannon, Stuart Hancock, Brett Sweeting, Donella Johnson, John Noakes and Max Maxwell. Locals included Glen Beasley, James Ingrey, Mandy (Baker) Taylor, Colleen (Hewen) McCann and Robert Anderson. (Apologies if I have missed anyone)
Many arrived in Grenfell on Friday evening and caught up with locals. They enjoyed the festival activities prior to meeting in the top bar at the Criterion Hotel later on Saturday afternoon for their reunion.
A great time was had by all and no doubt a few weary people on Sunday morning
SURPRISE 70TH BIRTHDAY: Graeme Sadler spent several months secretly organising a surprize party for Glenda. He contacted family and friends; Jessica, Brendan, and Jemimah (their children) and grandchildren Cooper, Georgia, Zac and Catie, all of whom they had not seen for quite some time.
Jemimah, Zac and Catie flew from Proserpine (FNQ) the special surprize.
Family, Shirley, Noel, Jo Ellen, Guy, Oliver and their dog Nick, cousins Matt, Claudia their two children and their dog Larry, Marlinda, Steve and their daughter, Uncle Les and Ski a long-time friend from Glenda's working days were in attendance.
Most of the family had to travel five to six hours in peak traffic and cold weather for the surprise. Being the long weekend made it even more special.
Locals, Carol, Robyn Munck, Rosalie White, Karen Loader, Michelle Cooke and Pam were also in attendance. Others were invited, but owing to the festival, accommodation was in short supply and some locals were busy with prior commitments at the festival. Many were given a task such as contacting people, invitations, decorations etc and were sworn to secrecy.
The Saturday lunchtime surprise was held at the Bowling Club where everyone enjoyed hot and cold finger food and the hospitality and services was AI.
A huge campfire continued for most of the two days and nights with plenty of drinks, food, great company and just plain fun. As the Sadler's property joins the showground, guest enjoyed the wonderful music on Sunday afternoon.
Glenda said, "It was a wonderful surprise, Graeme put so much into organising it and it was great to see people that we had not caught up with in over two years."
CROSS COUNTRY: Ariahana Batinich from Grenfell Public School competed at the Regional Cross Country in Geurie, NSW and placed 5th in her age group (10years old). Ariahana will now go on to represent Grenfell Public School at the State All Schools Cross Country Championships in Sydney on July 22.
C2G PRESENTATION: The C2G Walk (Cargo to Grenfell) held annually in March was recently recognised for its contribution to the Central West NSW in support of Mental Health.
It was proud moment to be acknowledged at a presentation hosted by MP Philip Donato.
Chief organiser Toby Barons said, "Appreciation goes to all the supporters who keep the dream alive."
GRENFELL DRAMATIC SOCIETY: Following their successful "Open Day" over the festival weekend, the society is ready to get back on stage to entertain you and will be holding auditions for their latest production - Cosi on Thursday June 23 and Tuesday June 28 in their "Little Theatre" on Rose Street. Auditions for over 18's only due to adult themes will take place both evenings at 7pm. The production is scheduled for November 4,5,12 and13.
Cosi is a play by Australian playwright Louis Nowra which was first performed in 1992 at the Belvoir St Theatre in Sydney. Set in a Melbourne mental hospital in 1971, Cosi is semi-autobiographical, and is the sequel to his previous semi-autobiographical play, Summer of the Aliens.
Advertisement
The Society will be holding a Quiz night with a difference on Friday July 22, 11 tables of maximum of seven per table at $10 per person. Guaranteed to be a raucous evening
LIONS MINI LOTTO: No jackpot winner or five number winners. The numbers drawn electronically in this order were 3, 12, 15, 10,18 &14. Jackpot is now $3123 and the Five number jackpot is $78. Choose six n umber 1-20. The draw tomorrow will be at the Railway Hotel. Thank you to everyone who supports the Mini Lotto. Through your generosity, Lions assist local and Lions' charities. Lions also conduct a weekly meat raffle at the Railway Hotel. Richard Loader was a lucky winner last week. Congratulations Richard!
WEDDIN WHISPERS: If you have any social news you wish to have published in the column, please contact me on 6343 1574 or 0403 480 729 or by email at carrollt@tpg.com.au News of special occasions (weddings, anniversaries and birthdays), holidays, visitors, new babies and achievements of family and friends would be appreciated. As many residents do not have social media, they miss your wonderful news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.