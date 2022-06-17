The Grenfell Record
Top on the court

BM
By Brendan McCool
Updated June 22 2022 - 12:41am, first published June 17 2022 - 4:16am
Amber Taylor and Teleitha O'Byrne have won gold in the girls open teams event at the NSW Combined High School's (CHS) Squash Championships at Thornleigh two weeks ago.

Local News

