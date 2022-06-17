Top on the court

Amber Taylor and Teleitha O'Byrne have won gold in the girls open teams event at the NSW Combined High School's (CHS) Squash Championships at Thornleigh two weeks ago.
Amber and Teleitha will now represent NSW when they compete at the inter-state competition to be held in Queensland over a week in August.
Advertisement
At the CHS Squash Championships Amber and Teleitha also \medalled in the singles competition, ultimately being selected to take part in the NSW CHS Squash team. They will be joined by three other players on the team, who don't all take to the court at the same time.
Amber took the silver medal in the Under 15's girls singles and Teleitha tied for third in the opens competition.
The competition saw them play in the team matches in the first two days followed by the individual matches on the last day.
To qualify for the NSW CHS Squash team Amber and Teleitha faced off against 12 teams, with normal games being decided out of the best of three matches. The finals were decided based on the best of five matches.
Both Amber and Teleitha said they have been playing for squash for most of their lives, with Amber starting at the Grenfell squash competition.
While this may be the first time that both will be competing in the interstate competition, Amber qualified for the event last year before it was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.